ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Biggest waves in 25 yrs for Oahu’s South Shore

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWoh1_0gj7Yxml00
Department of Land and Natural Resources Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Courtesy: DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources reported the largest surf since more than 25 years.

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement estimated a wave in Diamond Head to be 25-feet-tall.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

DOCARE Lt. Vance Lime and Officer Maui Lee were said to be patrolling Maunalua Bay through Waikiki on jet skis during the morning surf. Lt. Lime explained that Maunalua Bay does not have a designated tow-in area.

“Since swells of this type don’t happen very often on O‘ahu’s south shore, we worried that the event would be too appealing to resist,” Lime said.

On Saturday, July 16, DLNR officials reported a pleasure craft and was seen at the wave break Sunday morning when the 26-foot-long vessel washed onto the reef due to the swells.

Lt. Lime stated that tow-ins were happening at Castles surf break and sets are expected to be the biggest today.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Lt. Lime added, “However, the Diamond Head area definitely had the biggest surf we saw during our patrol.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Tourists asked to avoid Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tourism officials are advising visitors to stay away from Oahu’s North Shore as traffic on Kamehameha Highway is bogged down by repairs to a water main break near Kahana Bay. Folks who usually take Kamehameha Highway to travel up and down Oahu’s windward side have...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Kamehameha Hwy in Kahana to open

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply has announced that one lane on Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay will open. According to BWS, repairs have been completed and meanwhile work on the 30-inch main break continues, one lane will be contraflowed beginning Thursday, July 21 at 4:30 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Have you hiked Oahu’s tallest peak? Here’s how

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Ever wondered what the highest point of Oahu is? Mount Ka’ala is the highest point on Oahu sitting at an elevation just above 4,000 ft. Mount Ka’ala is part of Waianae Range and the only way to access the peal for yourself is with a strenuous hike along the Mount Ka’ala Trail.
HONOLULU, HI
momswhothink.com

The Best Restaurants for Families on Oahu

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (July 19, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. YMCA looks to hire staff for A+ After School programs ahead of upcoming school year. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Ahead of the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

WATCH: Shark swims at Magic island with surfers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A shark was caught on camera spinning in waters off Magic Island on Sunday, July 17. KHON2 asked the experts at the Waikiki Aquarium about the shark in the video. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. Aquarium staff...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Shore#Surf#Android#Docare Lt#National News
KHON2

High surf shuts down Lana‘i ferry

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The high surf caused by the storm system from Darby shut down the Lana‘i ferry on Sunday, July 17. The Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation organization helped the passengers who were impacted. The ferry goes from Lana‘i to Maui. MEO said about 85 people were...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Hawaii favorite Kilani Bakery struggles with inflation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local favorite bakery is struggling to keep its head above water as inflation continues to rise. Kilani Bakery in Wahiawa reports losing $20,000 just last month alone. “We got hit hard with the $20,000 loss, it’s significant and unless we raise our prices there’s no...
WAHIAWA, HI
KHON2

Hunting popularity means more game birds on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The first of several moving days for the Oahu Game Bird Rearing Program took place Tuesday. This is when they transition hundreds of chukars and pheasants from the brooder stage to outdoor flight pens. Because these two types of game birds aren’t likely to survive in...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Climate change could cost Hawaii billions in infrastructure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Projects that cost tens of billions of dollars. That could be the price tag of hardening and updating Hawaii’s critical infrastructure to combat the impacts of climate change. Hawaii is looking at projected sea level rises, changes in rain patterns, and severe storms. On the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Fill your tank to benefit Hawaii charity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Petroleum, the gasoline marketer for the Shell brand in Hawaii said selected Shell gas stations across Hawaii will have the chance to participate in its Giving Pump campaign to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii. Motorists are encouraged to participate by pumping gas...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: July 20–26, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, the urban market is celebrating its 12th anniversary. By shopping for cool vintage clothes, jewelry and more, you support local designers, artists, crafters and entrepreneurs. Bring the whole family to this all-ages, pet-friendly event. Free, Ward Village, 1170 Auahi St.,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy