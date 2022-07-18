ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, IN

Sunday storms make for a close call for Randolph Co. man

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
WINCHESTER — Most of the region experienced heavy rain and passing storms Sunday, but for one man from Winchester, Indiana the storms made for a close call.

Sunday morning, an oak tree broke off and fell onto Joe Bond’s mobile home during the storms.

“He said it sounded like a helicopter really close or like a train coming through and then by the time he sat down it was a loud crash, completely black, and really didn’t know exactly what had happened,” Jennifer Shaneyfelt, Bond’s daughter said.

This happened around 4 a.m., once the sun came up Shaneyfelt and her husband Shawn could see the extensive damage left behind.

“It looks like a bomb went off, multiple trees destroyed. Pine trees, their tops are completely twisted off landing multiple feet away. Just a lot of devastation, a lot of downed trees,” Shawn said.

Trees across his property were snapped like twigs.

The one that landed on his home fell in a back bedroom but Jennifer said her dad was with his dog in another part of the trailer when the storms moved through.

As Jennifer and her family work to clean up the mess, they said no one should ever underestimate what mother nature can do.

“Mother nature has a way of doing things and obviously great power, and you never know. Life’s too short. I mean 15 feet more to the other direction he might not be here,” Shawn said.

Joe said he is living in a garage on his property for the time being.

He is hoping to talk with his insurance company Monday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
