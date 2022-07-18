ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Early morning semi crash blocks traffic on interstate

By Adam Woodbrey
nbc11news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to a semi truck crash on I-70 early Sunday...

www.nbc11news.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

Body found near water on Independent Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are investigating a body found on the 700 block of Independent Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers said that the body was reported via a 911 call, and that they found a man dead near the edge of the water upon arrival.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Life-threatening stabbing at Hawthorne Park, one injured

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department reports that officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing at Hawthorne Park on Monday. The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with life threatening injuries. According to witnesses, a suspect was reportedly arrested at the scene of the crime, but no information has been released regarding the suspect’s identity.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Hawthorne Park Stabbing Victim Dies

The initial investigation indicated that the two males were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical resulting in the victim being stabbed in the chest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Accidents
nbc11news.com

Improvements coming to I-70 Clifton exit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new construction project is aimed at making Clifton more attractive and not only to residents. I spoke with Mesa County Commissioner about the recently approved $83,100 agreement design for enhancement improvements to mile marker 37 exit. Davis said, “we want this to be a beautiful site that represents the Grand Valley as it is. Right now its un-landscaped with weeds it’s not a very appealing exit.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Driver Survey Produces Surprising and Disturbing Results

Colorado is known for having bad drivers and the latest driver survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation might explain why. CDOT conducted its annual driver survey where drivers self-report their driving habits without any fear of recourse or consequences for whatever bad behavior they may admit. The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected residential addresses but was completed by only 866 people. The margin of error is reported to be +/- 4.3%.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Mesa Mall Shooting Threat Leads to Other Investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – The Grand Junction Police Department reported that during their investigation on July 18th involving the Mesa Mall shooting threat. They were made aware of an ongoing issue involving a male subject, who has been harassing employees and patrons. The male subject has been described as approximately 6’2” tall, 240 pounds in his mid-20s, with brown hair and brown eyes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Colorado State Patrol#Csp
nbc11news.com

Wildfire ignites in Gunnison County near Somerset, Colorado

SOMERSET, Colo. (KKCO) - A wildfire has ignited near the town of Somerset in Gunnison County, Colorado. The fire is currently small, estimated to be approximately 2.5 acres in size. Smoke may be visible in the area and Gunnison County emergency services are asking residents not to report the smoke...
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Excessive Heat Watch issued for dangerous heat on Friday and Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley effective from Noon Friday until 8 PM Saturday. High temperatures will range from 102 to 106 degrees across the Grand Valley on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Limited cooling at night and in the morning will decrease overnight recovery and increase heat stress. Dangerous heat in the afternoons can cause heat illness such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Make sure you are well hydrated and are eating well. Limit your time outdoors as much as possible. If you have to be outside, take frequent cool breaks. Make sure outdoor pets have shade and cool water and plenty of food. Yes, extreme happens every year. People also die from it every year. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death. This is why we make a big deal about it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
westernslopenow.com

Mall-Goers Question Active Shooter Protocols

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Patrons of Mesa Mall questioned whether or not there are protocols in place when they found some stores had locked their doors, while others were operating like business as usual. Mesa Mall did decline questions from KREX reporters, however, they did issue a statement stating “the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Glenwood Springs Shooter Opens Fire

44-year-old Craig Allen Robbins is jailed in Garfield County tonight facing a litany of charges including three counts of attempted murder, false imprisonment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and refusal to leave premises.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

UPDATE: GJPD finds no evidence of threat on social media; no danger in Mesa Mall shooting threat

UPDATE: July 19 10:00 a.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A tense situation at Mesa Mall on Monday has reached a resolution after several hours of police patrols, investigations, and business evacuations were caused by a supposed shooting threat made towards women employees via Facebook. Upon investigation, however, the Grand Junction Police Department is saying that the threat was never actually posted to Facebook.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

This week sizzles, but history says the worst heat should end soon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re going into our third week of the hottest part of the summer. Good news, bad news: the bad news is this week is going to be brutal, perhaps the hottest week overall so far this summer; the good news is, if history is our guide, this hottest stretch of summer really only has about another two weeks left.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Is There An Actual Leash Law In Grand Junction Colorado?

Grand Junction loves dogs, but not everybody understands exactly what the law says about keeping dogs on a leash. Take an evening drive or walk through just about any Grand Junction neighborhood and you will see many people taking a walk with their dogs. Most of the time, the dogs are leashed - as they should be. Take a walk in a park and you're likely to see most dogs are being restrained. Even without leash laws, common sense would dictate the wisdom of keeping a pet under control and safe from neighborhood traffic.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Axel’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers Pet of the week, Axel!. Axel is a one-year-old Boxer. Even for his young age he is calm and walks well on a leash. Axel is very friendly and has the signature Boxer butt wiggle with his docked tail. He is affectionate and loves to give kisses and get into your personal space.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy