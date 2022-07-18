St. Louis Forecast: Storms pass the St. Louis area, heat returns for the week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - During a hot summer day in St. Louis, a few things are certain, high humidity activity at Forest Park, tourists filling the arch grounds, and people congregating at Ted Drewes. The iconic yellow cups, creamy custard, and big smiles making St. Louis proud for more...
ST. LOUIS – An occupied building was on fire in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. The fire was in the 5000 block of South 38th Street at a two-story commercial building. It started at about 7 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s...
Yes, the health experts and responsible parents everywhere say it’s better to embrace the great outdoors if you’re feeling stir-crazy. But, as somebody on Twitter said a couple seasons back, summer in St. Louis feels like stepping outside and into a mouth. You’re probably familiar with larger indoor...
DES PERES, Mo. – A man fell 25 feet after running from police after someone tried to pass a forged check at a St. Louis area bank. One of the suspects says that she was picked up in Indiana and driven to St. Louis. The group may have been using the same scheme at several banks.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A fire at a South County recycling plant prompted a large response Wednesday afternoon. The three-alarm fire broke out before 4 p.m. at a recycling plant in the 4000 block of Bayless. Fire crews told News 4 that the heat caused problems and crews had to be swapped out for heat relief.
BIOLYTE – touted as the world’s first “IV in a bottle” – continues its recent strategic retail expansion across the country with its debut in all 25 Dierbergs Market across the St. Louis, Mo., area. This growth comes on the heels of expansion into several hundred more QuikTrip and RaceTrac locations, its premier in select Target stores across the country and more.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano and Freddy Zambrano-Chaljub spent Wednesday putting up flyers along Sidney Street in Soulard. They’re desperately hoping someone will find their missing French bulldog named Disko. “And we really just hope to get our dog back. At this point all the other stuff is...
Nearly 100 shots were fired during a shootout between alleged Airbnb renters early Wednesday morning, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 1 a.m. in the Downtown West neighborhood, an argument broke out between parties staying on the 1900 block of Washington Ave and on the 400 block of North 20th Street.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police departments across the state are investigating a string of car break-ins. According to St. Louis City Police, as of Monday morning, the department had received 2,481 reports of “Theft From Motor Vehicle”. That's compared to 2,255 over the same time period last year.
ST. LOUIS – There are many wonderful animal organizations throughout the St. Louis area, but not many no-kill shelters. Open Door Animal Sanctuary is one of them. The animals there are cared for, adopted, or live there forever. FOX 2’s Randi Naughton personally has adopted dogs from there, and they can’t continue to do the work they do without resources.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wentzville man died in a crash Tuesday morning in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kamron Lenoir, 23, ran a stop sign while going southbound on Route P at Guthrie Road. A car driving eastbound hit him. The collision happened Tuesday just before 8 a.m.
Comments / 0