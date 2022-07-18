ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

‘He was strong’: Firefighter Austin Duran remembered after passing from on-the-job injury

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tyo5b_0gj7YeGC00

APOPKA, Fla. — Those who worked alongside Apopka firefighter Austin Duran, who died Friday following a line-of-duty accident, said being a firefighter was his dream.

Alex Klepper, president of the Apopka Firefighter’s Union, said members of the department first met Duran when he was a high school student.

“He was just over the moon,” said Klepper. “You know he went in, and he did his job and you never had any problems with him doing what he needed to do… He was strong as the rest of us or maybe stronger.”

Duran was part of the Apopka firefighters’ explorer program and officially joined the department in 2020.

The tragic accident that led to his death happened on June 30 when a trailer filled with sand was being moved and fell on him.

Duran suffered catastrophic injuries which he was sadly unable to recover from.

In the days following his death, several fundraisers have been organized in his honor.

Klepper said firefighters are doing their best to work through Duran’s death, but the last few days have been devastating for the department.

The department and Duran’s family are still working to make funeral arrangements.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Duran’s family.

