NYPD: 4 people hurt in Brownsville shooting

Detectives say four people, including a teenager, were hurt in a shooting in Brownsville on Sunday night.

They say it happened on Livonia Avenue right around 8 p.m.

One of the victims was a 16-year-old and another victim was grazed by a bullet.

Authorities say all the victims are in stable condition after they were taken to the hospital.

Officers taped off the area of the shooting Sunday night as they began the preliminary investigation.

People in the area told News 12 that a person who was riding on a scooter was responsible for firing shots but police had not confirmed that as of Sunday night.