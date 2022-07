WOODRUFF - Some loons near Woodruff were found with hooks in their head, and local wildlife rehabilitator is trying to find the person or persons that did this. Raptor Education Group in Antigo, or REGI, says three loons were expertly hooked in the skull on three Oneida County lakes: North Buffalo, Little Bass, and Dorothy. These lakes are only a few miles apart.

WOODRUFF, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO