3 Trades To Send Kyrie Irving To Los Angeles Lakers

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
What do you get a man who has it all? Imagine this scenario. You’re a fledgling sports writer. Your father is a recently retired lawyer. You already know you won’t make as much money in your life as he made in any five-year span. It’s his birthday.
Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins has warned Russell Westbrook to be more careful navigating his career moving forward or he might end up like his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony. Perkins’ message comes in the wake of Westbrook parting ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher, who cited...
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with 23-year-old Mac McClung. Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."
On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
In case you haven't been keeping up, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have allegedly been on and off — calling it off just a few days before being spotted out together. But Kenny's most recent outfit proves that she must have love on the brain — or at the very least, basketball.
Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022 NBA offseason desperate to make some changes to the roster. This was a team that fell woefully short of expectations during the 2021-22 campaign and major adjustments are needed to get things back on track. Head coach Frank Vogel was relieved of his...
In the NBA, market size counts whether we like it or not. Playing in a major city gives an organization advantages. At the same time, relying on those advantages too heavily can put a team behind the eight ball. Take the New York Knicks. For the past decade or more,...
The Phoenix Suns have been at the center of several NBA rumors this summer. By all accounts, they could be involved in a blockbuster this summer. Whatever they do this offseason, it won’t involve trading Deandre Ayton. They matched a max offer sheet the Indiana Pacers gave him, meaning that, as a recently extended rookie, he won’t be eligible for trade until January 15th.
All of the trade Russell Westbrook trade buzz this offseason has been squarely centered a potential deal involving the Nets and Kyrie Irving. Despite the Lakers public campaign to convince rival teams they're willing to start next season with Russ on the roster, Kyrie's not-so-secret desire to become a Laker has driven the trade rumors bus.
