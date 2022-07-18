ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Justin Jefferson Admits Davante Adams Is The Best WR, But That He's Up Next

By Cole Blake
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Jefferson says that Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings star made the candid admission during an interview with Complex, while stating that he will be the top pass catcher after next season. "I'll say after this year...

