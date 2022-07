Living in Deep East Texas is all about what is available outside and not so much the inside. This place is all about outside spaces. Pull up to this property at 732 Hundnall Road in Huntington, Texas and you will be treated to a view of this amazing, sparkling blue, spring-fed, stocked pond with a wooden fishing dock. There are almost 8 acres to explore.

