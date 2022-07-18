Family challenge... if you dare!

Previously located at the FM 1960 Food Park, Tom's Turkey found a new home in early July at 7355 FM 1960, Humble. (Courtesy Tom's Turkey) In early July, Tom’s Turkey began operating at 7355 FM 1960, Humble. Previously, the food truck was located at the FM 1960 Food Park at 3225 FM 1960, Humble. Tom’s Turkey sells turkey legs, turkey wings, turkey cheeseburgers, turkey nachos, loaded turkey mac and cheese, and other items such as funnel cakes and peach cobbler. The truck is owned by Tom “Turkey” Louis. 832-882-4018. www.instagram.com/toms_turkey.
