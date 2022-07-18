ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family challenge... if you dare!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, is your family up for the...

Getting the buzz about Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON – Buffalo Bayou Partnership is highlighting the importance of bees with their Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou. You’ll be able to learn about the role bees play in a colony, how honey is made, the life span of a bee, and so much more! While this free event is family-friendly and happening Saturday, July 23 at 9 am on Buffalo Bend Nature Park and has plenty of safe activities for families to enjoy; reporter Joe Sam wanted to get extremely up, close, and personal with these pollinators to gain a better connection with these creatures through what’s called a bee beard.
Marriage counselor’s spills on top complaints from wives

HOUSTON (CW39) A marriage therapist says the secret to a more perfect union is practicing “active responsibility.” If you see the dishes need to be washed, you wash them. Car needs a full tank of gas? You fill it up. That’s “active responsibility.”. People who wait...
National Daiquiri Day at Daiquiris 2 Go

Today is National Daiquiri Day and a local family-owned business is making some of the best in town. Owner Juanita Jackson started the business a little over four years ago, and the rest is local frozen drink history. Today they offer 45 different daiquiris and some delicious tacos and boudin balls as well. You can also get a gallon of daiquiris to go. So, if you want to beat the Houston heat, check them out and support your local small businesses at 7330 Southwest Freeway, Suite D.
Teen fighter girl boss preps for big competition

After trading in her ballet shoes for jiu-jitsu moves, a local teen represents the Houston area going to one of the biggest competitions in the world. She's also created a self-care business to fund her fights. To support Sophia, visit the links on her Instagram page @charlize26.
Are circulation problems causing pain in your legs?

HOUSTON — To book an appointment at Modern Heart & Vascular Institute, give them a call at 832-644-8930, or visit them online at modernheartandvascular.com. Also, they have doctors who speak Spanish. This content sponsored by Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.
Five puppies found dead in Houston backyard: officials

HOUSTON - Eight puppies and their canine mom went into various stage of heat distress after being left outside in a West Houston backyard, officials said. The discovery was made at a home on Clay Road that left five puppies dead, while three remaining puppies and their mom were rushed back to the Houston SPCA's Animal Medical Center by animal cruelty investigators.
Body found in trash can in Buffalo Bayou, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after a body was found in a trash can in Buffalo Bayou Tuesday. HPD’s dive team responded to a report of a suspicious container and a foul smell coming from the area in the 3600 block of Foley around 6 p.m.
Attacks on Houston Restaurants now happening in Katy

KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - Three Katy area restaurants were burglarized during the 4 a.m. hour on Monday in what appears to be a targeted attack on restaurants. Burglars entered Rogels Barbecue, Hunan Kitchen, and Shogun in a Katy Freeway strip center between North Fry Road and Westgreen Boulevard.
Houston restaurant only makes 30 of these fancy burgers a night

Like the allure of playing cat and mouse in the romance department, there is something very enticing about scoring a tasty dish that is hard to get. From red-hot barbecue to time-intensive boat noodles that sell out by lunch, Houston has plenty of conquests worthy of rearranging your schedule for. The 30 Count Burger at The Annie Cafe & Bar is just such a dish.
Houston PD: Body found wrapped in blanket, duct-taped

HOUSTON (CW39) — An investigation is underway after Houston police found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped and then wrapped in a red sheet. The body was discovered around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in a ditch near 8900 Acres Road. At this time, the gender, race and age of the individual are all unknown. An autopsy is being conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death.
Tom’s Turkey food truck finds new home in Humble

Previously located at the FM 1960 Food Park, Tom's Turkey found a new home in early July at 7355 FM 1960, Humble. (Courtesy Tom's Turkey) In early July, Tom’s Turkey began operating at 7355 FM 1960, Humble. Previously, the food truck was located at the FM 1960 Food Park at 3225 FM 1960, Humble. Tom’s Turkey sells turkey legs, turkey wings, turkey cheeseburgers, turkey nachos, loaded turkey mac and cheese, and other items such as funnel cakes and peach cobbler. The truck is owned by Tom “Turkey” Louis. 832-882-4018. www.instagram.com/toms_turkey.
Couple Forced To Leave Home For Feeding The Ducks

Kathleen Rowe, a 65-year-old woman, lost her child before his time. She then moved into a new home and realized that feeding the ducks outside her home felt therapeutic. She would have never known that such an innocent act could end up with a lawsuit from the state and the result being that she and her husband have to leave their house.
