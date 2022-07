The University of Louisville baseball team had another successful season on the diamond and is expected to have another stellar draft. The Cardinals made it to the NCAA Super Regional before losing to Texas A&M and will have a handful of current players and signees drafted in the three-day Major League Baseball Amateur Draft that began on Sunday night. The draft is in July for the second time and is being held in Los Angeles, as part of the All-Star festivities.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO