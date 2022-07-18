ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Weekend wrap-up: Eau Claire's Strand joins Ohio State men's hockey program as assistant

By Spencer Flaten Leader-Telegram staff
 3 days ago
Eau Claire native Luke Strand has joined the Ohio State men’s hockey program as an assistant coach. The Buckeyes announced his addition on Friday.

Strand, who both played and coached at UW-Eau Claire, was previously the coach of the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League. He guided the Musketeers to the Clark Cup title last season.

“We are excited about the addition of Luke Strand to the staff,” Buckeyes head coach Steve Rohlik said in a press release. “He has an elite hockey mind and brings a work ethic and passion that will resonate throughout our entire program.”

Strand, an Eau Claire North alumnus, played for UW-Eau Claire from 1993 to 1997 and coached the Blugolds from 2005 to 2007. He played professionally for three years. He has also been an assistant at the professional level, and served as an amateur scout for the Calgary Flames in 2016 and 2017.

“Thank you to the leadership at The Ohio State for the opportunity to join their hockey staff led by Steve Rohlik and JB Bittner,” Strand said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing to grow the Buckeye hockey program to new heights.

“I love how Ohio State holds athletics and academics to high standards while striving to make the student-athletes even better people. I cannot wait to get started. My time in Sioux City has been very beneficial to teaching young men life and hockey and I now look forward to this new chapter.”

Locals close out prep careers

A handful of local representatives finished up their prep football careers at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s All-Star Classic over the weekend in Oshkosh.

Menomonie’s Brooks Brewer returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in the North’s 21-20 victory over the South in the large school game. Brewer also finished with four tackles, including one for a loss.

Rice Lake’s Alex Belongia added three more tackles for the North.

Stanley-Boyd’s Brady Potaczek scored a five-yard rushing touchdown in the North’s 25-7 victory over the South in the small school game. He had nine carries for 40 yards and also caught a pass. Cumberland’s Gavin Jarchow was the North’s leading tackler with five, including one for a loss. Spring Valley’s Connor Ducklow and Cumberland’s Isaac Runstrom added 2.5 tackles each.

Big inning powers Express

A 10-run fifth inning helped the Eau Claire Express enter the All-Star break on a high note with a 14-9 win over Waterloo on Sunday.

The huge inning featured a two-RBI double from Jake Sapien. Seven of the 10 runs came with two outs on the board. The Express batted around the order in the frame.

Sapien finished with four hits, while Reed Latimer and Charlie Szykowny added three apiece.

The victory sends Eau Claire into the break with a 9-3 record in the second half of the Northwoods League season. After three days off for the All-Star festivities, the Express return to action on Thursday when they host La Crosse.

Legion wraps up regular season

The Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 19U Legion baseball team wrapped up its regular season with tournament play in Plover. Eau Claire went 2-2, earning wins over Watertown and Holmen while losing to Manitowoc and Sheboygan.

Dylan O’Connell had three hits in the 3-1 victory over Watertown. Keegan Berlin threw four innings in relief to get the win in an 11-4 decision over Holmen.

Class AAA regionals are scheduled to begin this week. Eau Claire hosts its regional at Carson Park beginning Tuesday.

Niese sets CRBL record

Andy Niese became the all-time leader in managerial wins in the Chippewa River Baseball League thanks to the Eau Claire Rivermen’s 5-1 victory over Beef River on Sunday.

Niese earned his 187th win as a manager, surpassing the previous mark set by Jan Krueger, who managed the Augusta Athletics from 1989 to 2004. Tyler Gray threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts to deal the Rivermen to victory. Niese, who also plays, added three hits for the Eau Claire offense.

Elsewhere, Tilden swept the Eau Claire Bears 7-0 and 5-0 in a doubleheader to take over first place in the standings. The Tigers stymied the Bears’ lineup to move to 15-2 in league play, good for a 1.5-game lead over Osseo atop the standings.

Osseo and Chippewa Falls split a doubleheader in Chippewa Falls, with Osseo taking Game 1 7-2 and the LumberJacks answering with a 1-0 victory in the rematch. Gabe Richardson knocked three hits and drove in three runs in the Merchants’ win, and Dylan Waters pitched a complete game shutout in Chippewa Falls’ victory.

The Eau Claire Cavaliers swept a doubleheader from Bloomer 4-2 and 10-0. The Cavaliers scored twice in the top of the seventh to win the first game, and rode a complete game one-hitter from Ethan Kjellberg to win the second.

Ryan Krumenauer hit a go-ahead grand slam to lift Jim Falls to an 11-3 win over Cadott. The Red Sox led 3-2 in the eighth inning before Krumenauer’s blast put the Sturgeons ahead. He finished with three hits. Tristin Hable and Kole Smith chipped in with two hits each for Jim Falls.

Bateaux hammers Poskin

Bateaux FC cruised past Poskin Jets 7-0 in a Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League match on Saturday.

David Ripplinger scored a hat trick and added three assists for Bateaux, which remained atop the league with 24 points alongside Lobos FC.

Union Eau Claire FC had a pair of matches over the weekend, falling to Hayward 5-3 on Saturday before responding with an 8-1 win over Poskin on Sunday. Lucas Zumwalt scored a hat trick in the defeat to Hayward.

