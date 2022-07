CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program starts this week on Interstate 57 in Champaign County. A two-part resurfacing project will begin on Monday, with the first part taking place between Thomasboro and Rantoul. The seven-mile stretch of highway between those towns will be reduced to one lane while crews work on the road and the south ramps of the Rantoul exit.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO