NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Big Finish
The 2022 Cup Series season has been a frustrating one for Bubba Wallace, mostly due to pit crew issues, but Sunday...thespun.com
The 2022 Cup Series season has been a frustrating one for Bubba Wallace, mostly due to pit crew issues, but Sunday...thespun.com
By some bizarre fluke he came in third. Not from talent, because - bubba wallace - but he’s acting like he’s a winner. wow. Low bar dude
NASCAR world....??? More like the woke media beating a dead horse !@
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 14