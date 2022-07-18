NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Big Finish

Ric Flair is reportedly hurt right now, and is dealing with a foot injury according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”. The Nature Boy is just weeks away from competing in his final ever wrestling match at Starrcast V on July 31st, and his mystery opponent is set to be revealed later on today. While he is currently hurt, Flair is expected to still be able to compete in the match and put on the encounter that will be headlining the show.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO