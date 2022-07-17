New York City opens pop-up monkeypox vaccination clinics

A crew member was fatally shot on a "Law & Order" set in Brooklyn Tuesday, the New York Police Department confirmed to CBS News. The 31-year-old man was working for the parking detail of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," a spin-off of the original "Law & Order" show starring actor Christopher Meloni. He was working on North Henry Street, near Norman Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn around 5:15 a.m. when he was fatally shot in the head and neck, according to police.

