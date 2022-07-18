ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees select Vanderbilt OF Spencer Jones with first-round pick in 2022 MLB Draft

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aly0Y_0gj7SvfD00

For the third straight year the Yankees have used their first-round pick on a college bat, selecting Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones with the No. 25 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Jones, a former two-way prospect, was a 31st-round pick of the Angels in 2019, but after deciding to honor his commitment to Vandy, he had surgery to repair a fractured elbow and then had Tommy John surgery in July 2020.

Now, the 6-foot-7 Jones is solely a right fielder – stop us if you’ve heard this before, the Yankees taking a tall, former California prep star outfielder in the late first round – and is coming off a strong season where he slashed .370/.460/.644 with 12 homers, 60 RBI, 21 doubles, 14 steals, and 62 runs scored in 61 games.

Jones was named Second Team All-SEC after that performance, and here is a snippet of his MLB.com scouting report:

“He has the potential to hit for average while producing solid power, but he also swings and misses frequently against non-fastballs. Though he generates plenty of bat speed and has impressive strength and leverage in his 6-foot-7 frame, his size also creates a naturally long left-handed swing. He uses the opposite field almost to a fault, rarely turning on pitches, and there are concerns about whether he'll be able to handle quality fastballs on the inner half. Very athletic for his size, Jones shows average speed out of the batter's box, is quicker once he gets going and has some basestealing ability. He covers ground in right field and has regained average arm strength. He also played some first base last year at Vanderbilt and is a solid defender there.”

The No. 25 slot comes with a bonus value of $2.88 million, and the Yankees have one more selection on Day 1, that being No. 61 overall in the second round.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Comments / 0

 

Tommy John
WFAN Sports Radio

2022 MLB All-Star Game to be decided by Home Run Derby if tied after nine innings

MLB All-Star week has long featured one Home Run Derby – and if 2022’s game is tied after nine innings, we’ll get a second one Tuesday night. MLB’s new rules for the All-Star Game dictate that a Derby will decide the game if it is tied after nine innings, with each league selecting three batters to get three swings each, and the team with the highest total after three rounds winning the game.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton with another big moment on big stage

Giancarlo Stanton placed the ultimate exclamation point on his first All-Star selection as a Yankee by blasting a game-tying home run en route to an MVP honor. It was another landmark in his pinstriped tenure that began with frustrating bouts with injury and a brutal showing in the 2018 ALDS, but over the past two seasons, the Yankee slugger has been healthy, productive, and money in October.
