There was a point where gas prices were almost or even over $5 a gallon, and now you can get gas in Hastings for less than $4 a gallon!. The reason why you can get gas prices for less than $4 is that several gas stations in Hastings are in an apparent price war. The price analyst for Gas Buddy Patrick De Haan says, "it wouldn't surprise me if they're basically not making anything. These stations are pretty close to their cost and it could even be selling gasoline below their costs," according to Fox 9.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO