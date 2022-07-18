ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers Select SS Eric Brown In 1st Round Of 2022 MLB Draft

By David Gasper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 27th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers have selected Coastal Carolina SS Eric Brown. In a wild and chaotic first round of the Draft, the Brewers had to sit and wait a while before they could make their first selection. With a number of quality college...

Look: Ronald Acuña screwed over by umps at the All-Star Game

Even in the All-Star Game, Ronald Acuña was on the receiving end of a bad call from the umpires. The Braves star just can’t catch a break. Acuña got a base hit in the first inning, which was quickly followed by a single to drive him in by Mookie Betts. Paul Goldschmidt homered as well to give the National League a 2-0 lead.
Juan Soto rumors: At least 5 contenders set to make Nats a trade offer

There are reportedly at least five World Series contenders prepared to make offers for Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto. The MLB trade deadline got much more interesting heading into the All-Star break when The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal broke the news that outfielder Juan Soto had turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals, and that the team was open to trading him. Given that he is only 23-years-old and has a lengthy, bright future ahead of him, it is going to take a lot for the Nationals to willingly trade him, since he does not hit free agency until the end of the 2024 season. He has been linked to many teams, but who is willing to make the call to Washington’s front office to make an offer?
Braves rumors: 3 All-Stars not named Juan Soto to trade for

The Atlanta Braves probably won’t trade for Juan Soto but they can still pick up these three All-Stars. Don’t count on the Atlanta Braves trading for Juan Soto this summer than riding him to another World Series victory. As available as he may be, it’s hard to picture the Braves giving the Washington Nationals the kind of haul they want for their All-Star outfielder.
Mets rumors: Surprise trade target already emerging

The New York Mets are reportedly having trade discussions for a player in the NL Central division. The All-Star break is nearing its end, which means the main focus in MLB will be on the Aug. 2 trade deadline. There are going to teams in postseason contention making moves to help improve their roster to clinch a berth and contend for the World Series. The New York Mets are one of those teams that qualifies as buyers, and they are linked to Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. But they are have had discussions with another team surrounding another player.
Reed Picked as Packers ‘Most Savvy’ Addition

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Between two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and 11 draft picks overall, some veteran additions and undrafted free agency, the Green Bay Packers have 36 fresh faces on their roster since the end of last season. While first-round linebacker Quay Walker and second-round...
Cardinals: 3 ‘untouchable’ prospects St. Louis should protect at all cost

The St. Louis Cardinals have a slew of prospects that are catching the eyes of teams across the league. Who would the Cardinals say are “untouchable” though?. The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of young, dynamic talent in their minor league system that has them poised to be pretty good for years to come. Yet, only some of those players could be part of deals in the future to improve the club.
Juan Soto rumors: Nats want to offload pitcher in any trade

The Washington Nationals are reportedly trying to include a pitcher in any Juan Soto trades, per The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. It is never ideal for a team to trade their top star, but that is a situation that the Washington Nationals are considering. The team is reportedly open to trading 23-year-old outfielder Juan Soto after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer this past weekend. Now, it is a matter of seeing what teams would have to give up in return for Soto by the Aug. 2 deadline. But, the Nationals are looking to include another player in trades for Soto.
This Bucks-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Milwaukee

Injuries are the worst aspect of professional sports. Just ask the Milwaukee Bucks. They won the NBA championship in 2020-21. With that in mind, you may want to limit the sympathy you extend them. At the same time, they may have been able to defend their title in 2021-22 –...
Aaron Ashby lasts one inning on mound Sunday against Giants

Aaron Ashby lasted just one inning on the mound for the Brewers Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits while also striking out two in the Brewers' 9-5 loss to the Giants. Ashby has failed to reach the fifth inning in three of his last four starts on the mound for the Brewers, posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in that span. The left-hander carries a 4.57 ERA and 1.49 WHIP to go along with a 10.83 K/9 ratio in 18 appearances (12 starts) on the mound this season.
Wisconsin Badgers in the NBA: 2022 Summer league recap

The Wisconsin Badgers have two players currently on NBA rosters for the 2022 season, with Frank Kaminsky signing with the Atlanta Hawks and Johnny Davis beginning his career with the Washington Wizards as the team's first-round pick. Davis joined four other former Badgers for the 2022 NBA Summer League, all...
