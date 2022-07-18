Top concerns for Florida voters
As Florida's governor's race heats up, we...www.fox13news.com
As Florida's governor's race heats up, we...www.fox13news.com
I'm concerned that my property is overvalued and my IRA is missing any gains from the last 12 years. I'm concerned that my bills have doubled but my income hasn't.
I want Pelosi’s husband to take his multi millions and give me the 25% back to my 401k that this administration has squandered in a year and I’ve saved my whole career. That woman was at the top of this orchestration!
With inflation at its highest in 40 yrs. high gas prices. high grocery prices. illegals crossing our borders everyday by the thousands is the reason EVERY DEMOCRAT IN OUR COUNTRY AND COUNTIES NEED TO BE VOTED OUT.
Comments / 5