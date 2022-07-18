Top concerns for Florida voters

Florida’s Department of Corrections is proposing a rule that would drastically reduce visitation privileges for inmates. While the FDC publicly acknowledges the critical role familial contact plays in reducing recidivism and helping keep families together, the new rule would be a disaster. Currently, visits are up to six hours every Saturday and Sunday (from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.), amounting to an opportunity to spend 24 hours with your loved ones every two weeks. The proposed rule change would limit visits to two hours every other week. That would mean a reduction of visitation privileges by 91%. The FDC claims these measures are needed to address staff shortages and combat the introduction of contraband.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO