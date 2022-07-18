ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Top concerns for Florida voters

fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Florida's governor's race heats up, we...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 5

Treu Bleu
3d ago

I'm concerned that my property is overvalued and my IRA is missing any gains from the last 12 years. I'm concerned that my bills have doubled but my income hasn't.

Reply
3
Guest
2d ago

I want Pelosi’s husband to take his multi millions and give me the 25% back to my 401k that this administration has squandered in a year and I’ve saved my whole career. That woman was at the top of this orchestration!

Reply
2
Loving it
2d ago

With inflation at its highest in 40 yrs. high gas prices. high grocery prices. illegals crossing our borders everyday by the thousands is the reason EVERY DEMOCRAT IN OUR COUNTRY AND COUNTIES NEED TO BE VOTED OUT.

Reply
2
orlandoweekly.com

St. Pete artist sells stickers of anti-LGBT Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in drag to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
orlandoweekly.com

Florida school board candidate calls for lynching doctors who treat trans kids

A Florida school board candidate won a crowd with bigoted remarks against trans children and doctors who treat trans children. Alisabeth Janai Lancaster is running in Santa Rosa County School District 3, presenting herself as a conservative with "Christian values." After serving in law enforcement for over 20 years, she is now retired and hoping to gain a seat on the school board in Pensacola.
fox13news.com

Florida sending $450 check per child to 59,000 families across state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If you received a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis, it may not be a scam. A record state budget signed earlier this year by the Florida governor also included millions of dollars to provide one-time payments to families with children, including foster families. During Friday's visit to Tampa, Casey DeSantis said foster families, adoptive families, and single mothers are eligible for the checks.
floridaphoenix.com

Florida’s primary is around the corner: What you should know for voter registration

With the Florida primary election soon underway, it’s time for readers to get serious and know some key things to ensure Floridians are registered and can vote. First and foremost: Make sure your registration is up to date. The deadline to register and update party affiliation for the August 23, 2022 primary election is July 25. That’s just a few days away.
caribbeantoday.com

Campaign Blitz Pays Off for Crist

Miami Springs, FL - The opening of the Miami-Dade campaign office for Charlie Crist was welcomed with cheers. It‘s been a while since a gubernatorial candidate has opened headquarters anywhere. The Miami Springs office is one of three around the state that was packed with supporters excited about the campaign to beat Governor Ron DeSantis.
floridapolitics.com

Equal Ground launches ‘Vote for Black Lives’ campaign

The organization vows to increase black voter turnout over 2018 level. The Black voters empowerment organization Equal Ground is launching a statewide effort to expand and protect Black voter participation this year, in a campaign called “Vote for Black Lives.”. The campaign, which will include participation from representatives of...
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist follows Ron DeSantis’ lead, endorses School Board candidates

There’s a parental rights showdown brewing in nonpartisan elections. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is wading into the School Board endorsement game following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ foray into the nonpartisan elections arena. The Republican Governor has endorsed 26 “pro-parent” School Board candidates, endorsements that were viewed as an “unprecedented”...
WESH

Organizations call on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare climate state of emergency

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday outside Orlando City Hall, organizations from across Central Florida met in the heat of the day to call for action on exactly that climate change. "Climate change is the greatest threat to the safety and long-term well-being of Florida's people economy and environment," Pedmarlin Occelus of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said.
Washington Examiner

Ron DeSantis should revoke Florida's cruel new prison visitation rules

Florida’s Department of Corrections is proposing a rule that would drastically reduce visitation privileges for inmates. While the FDC publicly acknowledges the critical role familial contact plays in reducing recidivism and helping keep families together, the new rule would be a disaster. Currently, visits are up to six hours every Saturday and Sunday (from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.), amounting to an opportunity to spend 24 hours with your loved ones every two weeks. The proposed rule change would limit visits to two hours every other week. That would mean a reduction of visitation privileges by 91%. The FDC claims these measures are needed to address staff shortages and combat the introduction of contraband.
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis, Ashley Moody Endorsed by AIF for Reelection

The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) announced this week that it has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for a second term. “AIF is pleased to endorse Governor Ron DeSantis in his re-election bid to continue serving as Governor for the great and free state of Florida,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis. “Governor DeSantis has been a leader in ensuring that Florida remains a top state in the nation – to do business in, to work in and to live in. From Day One of becoming governor, he has fought to keep this pro-business state moving forward, something that he will no doubt continue into a second term as governor.”
WMBB

DeSantis takes shot at Biden over local Coast Guard contract

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out Tuesday over the federal government’s decision to end a multibillion contract with Eastern Shipbuilding. The Panama City-based company was building ships for the Coast Guard as part of a multi-year contract. Even though the ships got strong reviews from the Coast Guard, Eastern Shipbuilding lost out […]
fox13news.com

'This is not gone': COVID-19 cases on the rise across Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida is on the rise. According to the Florida Department of Health, one out of five people being tested in Florida is positive for COVID-19. In Polk County, it is closer to one out of four. "That means transmission is very...
