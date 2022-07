TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa launched a campaign Tuesday to get the word out about new state regulations regarding the disposal of cooking grease and oil. The new rules, which went into effect July 1, require restaurants to pump out used grease, and its accompanying dirty water simultaneously, without letting any water remain in the grease trap. Previously, crews could leave behind some "gray water," during, what's called, a "pump and return" system, which is now forbidden.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO