Honolulu, HI

Sand remains on Farrington Highway, road open

By Linda Dela Cruz, Stephanie Shinno
 2 days ago
Farrington Highway, Nanakuli, Hawaii, Sunday, July 17, 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was still lots of sand on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli the day after it was closed because the ocean was pushing the sand onto the highway.

The swell is still going.

The road is open, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway were closed in several locations due to high surf on Saturday, July 16. Multiple areas were closed between Makaha and Nanakuli, according to HNL info alerts.

