Police are still trying to figure out why the driver of a pickup truck struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer with a low-boy trailer Tuesday morning in Cayuga County. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at Auburn Hospital. The accident happened just before 8 on Tanner Road near the Weedsport Sennett Road intersection. The identity of the people involved has yet to be released.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO