Beloit, WI

Oconomowoc forces Beloit Junior Legion baseball team to play second title game

By JIM FRANZ Sports Editor
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago
BELOIT—Rick Mitchell said heading into the 16U Junior Legion Region that the championship would likely come down to pitching depth.

The manager turned out to be right, although he sure would have preferred his Beloit Bandits hadn’t made it so.

A victory over Oconomowoc Sunday would have given the hosts the title and sent them to the state tournament.

Instead, Beloit fell 4-2 at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex and will face Oconomowoc again at 6 p.m. Monday with the title at stake.

“I like our chances with our pitching,” Mitchell said. “We have Ethan Halon, Sam Erickson, Zach Ries and Owen West all available. Oconomowoc has played one more game than us and they’re not going to have at least three guys available to pitch, so we’ll see what they have left.”

The two teams have split so far in the regional. Beloit knocked off Oconomowoc 6-2 on Saturday as Mitchell had Halon, Erickson and Ries team up to save each other some innings.

The Bandits also had 11 hits in that win, including three apiece by Ries and Hayden Fry.

Sunday, though, the spotlight fell on Oconomowoc starting pitcher Max Hellman, whose curveball frustrated Beloit and one-armed center fielder, Nathaniel Froemming, who ran down everything hit anywhere near him.

Hellman went 6 1-3 innings, scattering six hits and allowing two runs to pick up the victory.

“His curveball was probably one of the best our guys have seen,” Mitchell said. “When he threw it, he was tipping off that he was going to throw it so our kids knew it was coming and he still had it really working. We didn’t strike out much (twice) and when we squared it up, we hit it good. But we didn’t do it enough.”

Down 2-0 heading to the bottom of the first inning, Beloit’s Brayden Ward hammered a pitch deep to center that Froemming raced back to catch. The speedy center fielder, who lost his dominant right arm in a traffic accident in 2017, catches with his glove on his left hand, then flips the ball into the air, drops the glove, snatches the ball and throws with his left arm.

“He’s amazing,” Beloit starting pitcher Mitch Stuessy said. “It’s nuts how smoothly he can transfer that ball from his glove to his hand. Not to mention how well he hits. He’s a very good player.”

Stuessy pitched well after a rough first inning. Hellman, who was 4-for-4 at the plate, led off with a double and two outs later, Mason Walter ripped an RBI double just fair down the left field line. Marshall Wallace made it 2-0 with an RBI single.

Even after Froemming robbed Ward in the bottom of the inning, Beloit threatened. Stuessy was hit by a pitch and with two outs, Noah Pfundheller blasted a double. Stuessy, however, was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Oconomowoc tacked on an unearned run in the third inning and another run in the sixth before Beloit finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Ward walked to lead off and Stuessy ripped a double to send him to third. Pfundheller followed with a ground ball to the shortstop and Stuessy was out at third on a close play as Ward scored. Oconomowoc got out of the inning when Andy Buckley flew out and Pfundheller was doubled off at first.

The home team had one last gasp in the seventh. Ries singled to lead off and an out later, Halon drew a walk. Dustin Foss singled to right to load the bases. Oconomowoc brought in Jason Tewes and Brady Berg greeted him with a sacrifice fly to cut the margin to 4-2 with Halon and Foss both moving up into scoring position.

Ward, easily the hard-luck hitter in this one, then lined a shot toward right, but into the glove of the second baseman to end the game.

“I think this was a good wakeup call that we can’t just go into a game just expecting to win,” Stuessy said. “ We have to be better prepared and I think we will be (Monday). If we play well like we did against Middleton and against them (on Saturday) I think we have a very good shot at going to state.”

Mitchell agreed.

“We just didn’t get the big hit today,” he said. “The good thing is that we have another game tomorrow.”

FRIDAY RECAP: Ries and Frey were both 3-for-4 to lead the Bandits. Ries scored twice and knocked in a run. Frey scored once and drove in two.

Oconomowoc scored in the first inning, but Beloit had two in the second, third and sixth inning.

Halon started and allowed two hits and one run in 1 2-3 innings. Erickson went three scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Ries allowed an unearned run in two innings while Pfundheller came on to get the final out.

Saturday’s boxscore:

Beloit 6, Oconomowoc 2

BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Berg 4-1-1-0; Ward 4-0-1-1; Stuessy 4-1-1-1; Pfundheller 4-0-1-0; Buckley 4-0-0-0; Ries 4-2-3-1; Frey 4-1-3-2; Mitchell 3-0-1-0; Halon 1-0-0-0; Erickson 1-1-0-0. Totals: 33-6-11-5.

OCONOMOWOC (ab-r-h-rbi)—Hellman 4-0-1-0; Hammer 3-1-1-0; Kratzer 2-0-0-0; Wallace 3-0-0-0; Lewis 3-0-1-0; Darnell 3-0-1-0; Held 2-1-1-0; Froemming 3-0-0-0. Totals: 26-2-5-0.

Beloit…022 002 0—6 11 2

Ocon…100 000 1—2 5 1

LOB: Beloit 7, Ocon 7. 2B: Ries, Frey. 3B: Hammer. SB: Erickson, Berg, Frey, Mitchell, Hammer, Held.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Halon 1.2-2-1-1-2-0; Erickson (W) 3.0-2-0-0-0-1; Ries 2.0-1-1-0-1-0; Pfundheller 0.1-0-0-0-0-0. Ocon, Darnell 5.1-11-6-5-1-3; Held 1.2-0-0-0-0-2.

Sunday’s boxscore:

Oconomowoc 4, Beloit 2

OCONOMOWOC (ab-r-h-rbi)—Hellman 4-1-4-1; Hammer 3-0-0-0; Kratzer 4-0-0-0; Wolter 2-2-1-1; Wallace 3-0-2-1; Lewis 4-1-1-0; Darnell 4-0-0-0; Borgman 3-0-0-0; Froemming 1-0-0-0. Totals: 28-4-8-3.

BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Berg 3-0-0-1; Ward 3-1-0-0; Stuessy 2-0-1-0; Pfundheller 3-0-1-1; Buckley 3-0-1-0; Ries 2-1-1-0; Frey 3-0-0-0; Erickson 0-0-0-0; Mitchell 2-0-0-0; Halon 0-0-0-0; Foss 3-0-2-0. Totals: 24-2-6-2.

Ocon…201 001 0—4 8 1

Beloit…000 001 1—2 6 3

LOB: Ocon 9, Beloit 6. 2B: Wallace, Wolter, Hellman, Stuessy, Foss, Pfundheller. SB: Ries.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Ocon, Hellman (W) 6.1-6-2-2-3-2; Tewes 0.2-0-0-0-0-0. Beloit, Stuessy (L) 6.0-7-4-3-3-1; Pfundheller 1.0-1-0-0-1-0.

Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
