Benton County, IA

Suspicious death investigation underway in Benton County

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALO, Iowa — A suspicious death investigation is being conducted in Benton County. Deputies say Jodie Bevans, 58, was found dead...

www.kcci.com

KCJJ

Iowa City motorcyclist arrested after allegedly leaving ejected passenger

An Iowa City man was arrested after allegedly losing control of his motorcycle and leaving behind his ejected passenger. According to police, the victim was on the back of 23-year-old Daniel Jones’ Honda motorcycle at around 1:50 am Tuesday. Jones, of South Van Buren Street, was supposed to take the woman to her residence, but instead reportedly went joyriding around town.
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Stealing $55,000

A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $55,000 from a pest control business where she was an accountant, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Amanda Hall was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Theft and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. She allegedly took $55,500 from Aable Pest Control between September 2020 and November 2021. Hall had left the company before her alleged crimes were discovered in December.
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Washington County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in identifying break-in suspect

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a person possibly involved in business burglaries. In a Facebook post on the County Sheriff’s page, dispatch received two phone calls about two businesses being broken into in Riverside, IA on Saturday , July 17th. KCJJ previously reported that one of the businesses, La Chiva Loka Mexican Restaurant, is closed temporarily due to the extensive damage caused by the break-in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown looking for vicious dog and owner

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown woman says three large dogs chased her down, tackled her and bit her arm outside of her apartment building. She wants to remain anonymous and says the owner of the dog left before the ambulance or the police could get there. She described them...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
superhits1027.com

Driver’s ed teacher killed in northeast Iowa crash with student-driver at wheel

JANESVILLE — A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of assaulting sister

An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly driving drunk and assaulting his sister. Police say the incident occurred at the Hilltop Trailer Park on Waterfront Drive Sunday just before 2:30 am. 39-year-old Macros Lopez-Torrez pushed his sister down to the ground, and pushed her back down when she attempted to get up. Lopez-Torrez is also accused of kicking his sister on the right side of her ribs and stomping on her sternum. Once she was able to get up, Lopez-Torrez reportedly punched her in the face.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder

Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest after a Monday night attempted murder incident. According to a release from the Department, officers responded to a call for shots fired at about 7:25 pm on the 1300 block of 11th Street Northwest. According to the victims, 30-year-old Isaiah Martin III had a verbal altercation with them. The female driver and her son were then reportedly shot at by Martin.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Mayor of Fairbank, Iowa, dies in crash

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa — The mayor of Fairbank is dead after a crash involving a student driver. The crash happened at 8:29 a.m. in Bremer County. The Iowa State Patrol said Gregory "Mike" Harter was in the car with two 14-year-olds when the accident happened. The Waterloo Courier reports that he was their driving instructor.
FAIRBANK, IA
kwayradio.com

Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Investigation into woman's death in Palo

The intersection of 16th Ave SW and Edgewood Rd SW in Cedar Rapids was closed for several hours this evening, after a motorcycle and a vehicle. Show You Care: Over 200 books donated to Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than 200 books from Iowa-based authors were...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:29 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident on Highway 218 Northbound near mile marker 195. Officials say that a 2014 Chevy Impala was driving southbound on the highway when it dropped off onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle reportedly overcorrected and crossed over the median into the path of northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2010 Toyota Highlander.
FAIRBANK, IA
kwayradio.com

Former Waterloo Dentist Has License Restricted

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in crash in southwest Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: Over 200 books donated to Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District. More than 200 books from Iowa-based authors were donated to the library at Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District in Bremer County. Legal issues surrounding potential restrictions on travelling across state lines for abortion access. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Four people arrested after allegedly stealing thousands in baby formula

A group of four people allegedly went on a theft spree, stealing thousands of dollars in baby formula, medicines, and other various items Monday. According to the criminal complaint, the four entered the 1st Avenue HyVee just before noon and filled large pockets in the two women’s skirts with at least 66 containers of baby formula valued at nearly $1200. They then reportedly went to the Dodge Street HyVee and allegedly took at least 71 more containers of baby formula valued at nearly $1300.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after using stolen credit cards multiple times

An Iowa City man has been taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest regarding multiple uses of an allegedly stolen credit card. Police say that 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of South Dodge Street was seen on store surveillance cameras on July 3rd, using a credit card that had been reported stolen the night before. Brooks reportedly made 4 purchases at Kum & Go on Riverside Drive, one at the Riverside Drive Tobacco Outlet, and one at the Dollar General on Highway 1 West nearby.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man arrested after Saturday night police chase

A Coralville man has been arrested after a police chase through the city Saturday night. Coralville Police say 51-year-old David Love of 9th Street was pulled over outside his apartment for an investigation just before 9pm. According to arrest records, Love initially pulled into a nearby address, then reversed the vehicle and continued westbound on the 2100 block of 9th Street. He then headed southbound on 22nd Avenue, then westbound on 2nd Street before turning right into local business parking lots and continuing westbound at a high rate of speed.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Driver still at large after Cedar Falls Car Chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:53 p.m. Friday night a driver refused to pull over for Cedar Falls Police when they tried to start a traffic stop due to a moving violation. Police pursued the driver down 21st Street, 22nd Street, College Street, Main Street, and Walnut Street. During the chase, the driver was reckless and drove at high speeds.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown still rebuilding 4 years after EF-3 tornado

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown continues to rebuild four years after an EF-3 tornado tore through the city. The tornado was so strong, that it toppled the spire of the courthouse building. "You come up on Main Street and stuff is missing. Something's just not right and your brain doesn't...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

