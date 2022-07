Recently I wrote an article about hobby shops. I visited Owosso and discovered that they have a legitimate hobby shop in town. I'm not talking about Wal Mart or Meijer toy aisles. Sure, you can get the materials and kits you need at the "big store" or you can support a local mom and pop type of location like Dean's in Owosso. Sadly, Dean's is closing their doors after many decades.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO