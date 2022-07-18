Denver Nuggets complete roster just before finishing Summer League

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer, left, speaks with Jack White (41) during an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford in Durham, N.C. Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski's successor for the 2022-23 season. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File) Ben McKeown

The Denver Nuggets completed their regular-season roster right before they completed Summer League.

Australian forward Jack White reportedly agreed to a two-way contract in the hour prior to Sunday’s 82-72 loss to the Jazz. ESPN first reported White would join the Nuggets on a deal that would see him split time between the NBA squad on Denver’s G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.

The 6-foot-7 White played at Duke University from 2016-20 before returning home to start his professional career with Melbourne United. He won a National Basketball League championship with Melbourne last year and returned stateside to play with the Nuggets Summer League squad.

White, who averaged 9.4 points and 7.1 rebounds last season, scored eight points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Denver’s second game of Summer League. With White’s addition, the Nuggets have a full 15-man roster and both two-way spots occupied. Collin Gillespie, an undrafted guard out of Villanova, agreed to a two-way contract with Denver on draft night last month.

White started alongside DeVante’ Jones, Kellan Grady, Peyton Watson and Ismael Kamagate in Denver’s Summer League finale. Christian Braun and Gillespie were in street clothes and did not play against Utah.

The Nuggets led by two after the first quarter only for Utah to win the second 26-12, taking a 12-point lead to the second half. Denver closed within three in the third quarter, but Utah stretched the lead back to 10 by the start of the fourth. Utah maintained the lead the rest of the way.

Adonis Arms, another player believed to be in contention for the Nuggets’ final two-way spot, scored a game-high 20 points Sunday to go with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Bryce Wills was second on the Nuggets with nine points, while White finished with seven points and nine rebounds.

Jared Butler, a 2021 second-round pick, led the Jazz with 15 points.