ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Nuggets complete roster just before finishing Summer League

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcmGz_0gj7P4Vw00
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer, left, speaks with Jack White (41) during an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford in Durham, N.C. Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski's successor for the 2022-23 season. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File) Ben McKeown

The Denver Nuggets completed their regular-season roster right before they completed Summer League.

Australian forward Jack White reportedly agreed to a two-way contract in the hour prior to Sunday’s 82-72 loss to the Jazz. ESPN first reported White would join the Nuggets on a deal that would see him split time between the NBA squad on Denver’s G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.

The 6-foot-7 White played at Duke University from 2016-20 before returning home to start his professional career with Melbourne United. He won a National Basketball League championship with Melbourne last year and returned stateside to play with the Nuggets Summer League squad.

White, who averaged 9.4 points and 7.1 rebounds last season, scored eight points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Denver’s second game of Summer League. With White’s addition, the Nuggets have a full 15-man roster and both two-way spots occupied. Collin Gillespie, an undrafted guard out of Villanova, agreed to a two-way contract with Denver on draft night last month.

White started alongside DeVante’ Jones, Kellan Grady, Peyton Watson and Ismael Kamagate in Denver’s Summer League finale. Christian Braun and Gillespie were in street clothes and did not play against Utah.

The Nuggets led by two after the first quarter only for Utah to win the second 26-12, taking a 12-point lead to the second half. Denver closed within three in the third quarter, but Utah stretched the lead back to 10 by the start of the fourth. Utah maintained the lead the rest of the way.

Adonis Arms, another player believed to be in contention for the Nuggets’ final two-way spot, scored a game-high 20 points Sunday to go with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Bryce Wills was second on the Nuggets with nine points, while White finished with seven points and nine rebounds.

Jared Butler, a 2021 second-round pick, led the Jazz with 15 points.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
State
Utah State
Denver, CO
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Phoenix Suns All-Time Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach

The Phoenix Suns have been a part of the NBA as a franchise since the 1968-69 season. In those 55 seasons, the Suns have made 31 playoff appearances, won 3 Conference championships, and have never taken home an NBA championship. Despite the lack of overall success, the Suns have had many high-caliber players come through the desert. The Suns have produced 3 Rookie of the Year award winners and two different MVP award winners. From the days of Alvan Adams in 1976 to Kevin Johnson, Charles Barkley, and the 1993 team up until today with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns have made their mark on NBA history.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NBA All-Star Guard Reportedly On The Trade Block

The Utah Jazz have already traded Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale this offseason. Could Mike Conley be next? It's certainly possible. According to Tony Jones of the Athletic, the Jazz have engaged teams in trade talks involving Conley. However, those talks haven't really gone anywhere. Conley, 34, is set to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Gillespie
Person
Jack White
Person
Jared Butler
Person
Kellan Grady
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Knicks Might Want To Exchange Julius Randle For Russell Westbrook If They Acquire Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in for a long summer, filled with rumors regarding Russell Westbrook’s future and a potential Kyrie Irving trade. Most reports claim the Lakers try to engineer Westbrook’s exit while acquiring Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. However, that’s a complex transaction to carry out considering the money involved, Brooklyn’s evident lack of interest in the 2017 NBA MVP, L.A.’s reported unwillingness to get rid of all their available future first-round picks, and Kevin Durant’s trade request.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Tyronn Lue On Michael Jordan's Mentality When He Was A 40-Year-Old With The Wizards: "He Wanted To Practice Every Day And Play 82 Games At 40 Years Old On One Leg.”

Michael Jordan is often revered for how good his prime was, in the 90s, Jordan was unstoppable for eight years, winning six championships and taking a break from basketball for the two years he didn't win it. MJ was a beast, and one of the things used to downplay his legacy is the fact he didn't perhaps enjoy the same longevity that LeBron James has managed.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#Australian#Espn#The Grand Rapids Gold#Duke University#The Nuggets Summer League#Villanova
MileHighHuddle

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
DENVER, CO
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: Nets Pushing for Three-Team Deal in LA-Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

The Lakers-Kyrie Irving rumors are still in full swing as Los Angeles is still searching for a way to acquire the 30-year-old from Brooklyn. However, the Nets have made it widely known that they are unwilling to take on Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract which sits at $47.1 million for this season. If any such deal is to be made, the Nets have stressed that a third team needs to be involved to take on Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
NBA G League
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Debate Which Team Would Win An All-Star Game Between Team USA And Team World: "I Genuinely Can't Tell Who Would Win This One."

The NBA has been focused on becoming a global league, making strides in popularizing basketball across the world, not just in the United States. They have succeeded in doing so in a lot of ways, the league is filled with international talent, drawing more and more fans from other countries to it, although the majority of the talent is still from the US.
NBA
MileHighHuddle

PFF Links Broncos to Free Agent LB Anthony Hitchens

Despite handing big money to Randy Gregory and using a premium draft pick on Nik Bonitto, despite bringing back Josey Jewell and importing Alex Singleton, the national consensus on the Denver Broncos indicates a hole still exists in their revamped linebacker corps. Solutions to fill said hole have varied —...
DENVER, CO
MileHighHuddle

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett has Shown 'Sign of a Great Leader'

Denver Broncos training camp this year will be the Russell Wilson show for obvious reasons. Unsurprisingly, tickets for the 2022 season didn't take long to sell out as Broncos Country is eager to see Wilson operating head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Several internal positional battles have thrown some interesting...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy