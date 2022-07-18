ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Phillies select Justin Crawford in 1st round of 2022 MLB Draft

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago
Crawford, who was selected No. 17 overall, is from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have selected 18-year-old outfielder Justin Crawford in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Crawford, who was selected No. 17 overall Sunday night, is from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound outfielder batted .503 with 17 doubles, eight triples, five home runs, 52 RBI, 20 steals, 60 runs scored, 19 walks, seven strikeouts and a 1.379 OPS in 42 games during his senior season.

Crawford was named the 2022 Las Vegas Sun "Male Athlete of the Year" and was a participant in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

He is also the son of four-time All-Star and 15-year major league veteran Carl Crawford.

"We are incredibly excited to add a dynamic athlete and defensive whiz in center field in Justin Crawford," Brian Barber, Director of Amateur Scouting said. "We believe in the bat, the defense and the speed, and couldn't be more excited to bring this type of talent into the organization."

The Phillies will make their next two draft selections Monday in the third round (No. 93 overall) and fourth round (No. 122 overall).

Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
