Crews prepare for Warrick County 4-H Fair

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews were putting the finishing touches on the fairgrounds ahead of the Warrick County 4-H Fair.

Even though it rained for most of Sunday, crews said it did not slow them down. In fact, they said it helped cool them off.

“It takes about 20 of us about three, four months to get ready. There’s things to do every day, you know, from mowing to cleaning to getting equipment, more volunteers. I’d say there’s about a hundred people on the grounds today taking in projects and making sure the grounds are ready for the fair,” said board member Scot Susott.

One of the fair’s most popular events, the combine demo derby, is set for Wednesday night.

Both the Warrick and Posey county fairs kick off Monday and run until Saturday.

Click here for the Warrick County 4-H Fair schedule.

