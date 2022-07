PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With students getting ready to return to the school halls, the Petal School District has some new faculty and guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year. This year, Petal is using a staggered start date for the first days of school. On Friday, July 22, Petal students in grades K-8 with last names A-L and all freshmen will have their first day. Then on Monday, July 25, K-8 students with last names M-Z and the remainder of high school students will have their first day. Finally, all students will go to school together on Tuesday, July 26.

PETAL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO