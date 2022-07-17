ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

BPS Teacher of the Year Alexandria Wicker receives Florida 'Invested in Excellence' award

By Bailey Gallion, Florida Today
 3 days ago
Alexandria Wicker, Brevard Public Schools Teacher of the Year and science teacher at Jackson Middle School, received statewide recognition at the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year Gala on Thursday evening.

Wicker was chosen from 67 county teacher of the year winners as the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations' annual “Invested in Excellence” recipient “for seeking additional resources and developing new strategies to innovate learning for students,” according to a Brevard Schools Foundation news release.

The honor comes with a $1,000 award from the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations and Florida Power and Light Company.

“I strive for excellence in teaching,” Wicker said in the news release. “All students deserve an exemplary education and that is my goal every day that I step into my classroom. The impact that a teacher can have on each individual student is immeasurable, and ripples outward into the community. From small impacts to huge life-changing ones, teachers make a difference.”

Wicker has taught for three years. In 2021, she was named “Rookie Teacher of the Year.” According to the Brevard Public Schools Foundation, she emerged as a leader in science and technology in the district after she secured funding for an outdoor classroom and involved her students in water testing during COVID-19.

During a fellowship program for the 2021-2022 school year following her Rookie Teacher of the Year recognition, she developed a research project on trauma-informed teaching practices. The project was shared district-wide, and next year she will serve as a group lead for the fellowship program.

“We sponsor this award with our business partner FPL to celebrate a local district teacher of the year who has a consistent focus on facilitating over-and-above resources and experiences for their students,” Mary Chance, president of the Consortium, said in a news release. “Ms. Wicker clearly epitomizes a teacher and leader who does just that and is deeply invested in excellence.”

The night’s top honors went to Melissa Anne Matz, a seventh-grade math teacher at Lakeside Junior High School in Clay County who was named the 2023 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year. Matz received a $20,000 award from the Florida Department of Education, a tuition waiver to pursue a graduate degree from Florida State University College of Education and a two-year Florida College scholarship from the Florida Prepaid College Board to present to a student of her choice.

According to a Florida Department of Education news release, Matz is head of Lakeside’s math department and a member of the school’s leadership team.

“She believes that building rapport with each of her students is an essential step in the process of teaching math, and she makes it a point to speak with each student as they enter her classroom,” the Department of Education press release reads. “Ms. Matz takes the approach that stepping outside of one’s comfort zone and taking positive risks are how extraordinary gains are achieved.”

Bailey Gallion is the education reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallion at 321-242-3786 or bgallion@floridatoday.com.

L. Cane

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
FLORIDA STATE
