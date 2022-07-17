ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election 2022: Hear from candidates seeking a seat on Brevard school board for District 2

By Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
Watch our 2022 Election Forum with School Board candidates Erin Dunne and Shawn Overdorf. Both are seeking to represent District 2 on the five-member board.

The forum will air at 7 p.m. Monday on floridatoday.com.

The forum was brought to you by FLORIDA TODAY in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Space Coast. Stay tuned for upcoming candidate forums.

Two other candidates, Courtney Lewis and Gene Trent, are also seeking the District 2 seat on the school board. Both declined to participate in the forum.

