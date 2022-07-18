ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Doyel: Silent texts, pain in the Greenwood mall parking lot as families await answers

By Gregg Doyel, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ni1Xj_0gj7NB6q00

GREENWOOD – Their son is inside the Greenwood Park Mall, and he’s not responding to text messages. There are dozens of police cars and ambulances outside the mall, with lights flashing and more still arriving, and their son isn’t answering his phone. There was an active shooter inside the mall, perhaps still is – so many rumors out here in the parking lot, so few facts – and their son is inside. Not answering. Not responding.

“When I text him, he always texts right back,” Ricky Marqua is telling me, almost pleading with me, in the parking lot closest to the entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods and the food court, ground zero for families and gawkers and rumors and anxiety. How hectic is it out here? Ricky and Katrina are telling me about their son, how he’s not answering, and I'm responding with my heart, not my head.

You wanted a journalist here in the parking lot? Sorry. What you got today, at least from me, was a dad.

What we know:Here's the latest on the fatal shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

“I’m sure he’s fine,” I tell them, forgetting to ask their son’s name, or where he works.

“I hope so,” Katrina is telling me. “This is a nightmare.”

It is, a national nightmare that has come to the southside 15 months after it visited a FedEx Ground facility near the airport, where eight were killed in April 2021. That was less than three years after this nightmare visited Noblesville West Middle School, where science teacher Jason Seaman tackled a kid after he shot one classmate, but before the kid could shoot anyone else. Jason Seaman is a hero.

Outside the Greenwood Park Mall, in the parking lot where rain is falling and parents are pacing and several children are crying, we’re hoping there was a hero inside the mall. We don’t know much, but we know this: There was a villain in there. Maybe still is. Lots of rumors out here. Lots of rain, too, but not many facts. And no comfort.

'Do you have anyone still inside?'

A middle-aged man in a black pullover with CHAPLAIN written in big yellow letters is walking the parking lot, going from group to group, asking gently, “Do you have anyone still inside?” He’s accompanied by another man of the cloth, this gentleman slightly older, a white clerical collar peeking out from his rain jacket.

The chaplain is talking to Ricky and Katrina Marqua, and then he’s approaching a nearby group of four people – a couple and their two daughters – and asking, “Do you have anyone still inside?”

Greenwood Park Mall shooting:4 dead, including gunman armed with rifle, magazines

No, the man tells him, “but all my kids’ stuff is inside. I just spent like $500 bucks.” When the chaplain walks away, finding an anxious couple near their car – “Do you have anyone still inside?” – I approach the family of four and ask if I just heard that right. Did you rush out so fast, you left your purchases inside?

The older of the two girls, a teenager named Kaya – I didn’t ask for her last name, and not because I forgot; I didn’t have the heart to do it – tells me they were eating in the food court when she heard the shooting. Well, now she knows it was a shooting. At first she thought it was something else. Anything else.

“I thought maybe it was the intercom,” Kaya’s saying. “It sound like someone dropped a phone. Pop!”

Within moments, as the popping continued, Kaya and her family understood what was happening. So did security officials inside the mall who were urging everyone outside and right now. No time to go back for your bag. Now.

“It’s under the table,” Kaya says of the bag.

“I’m sure you’ll get it eventually,” I tell Kaya, forgetting to ask what she bought or where she got it from.

Maybe because I’m overhearing another teenage girl in the parking lot – never did get her name – telling officers she was eating at the Pepper Palace when she heard a pop, then another, “then, like, 10 or 12,” before she dived under a table.

There was chaos inside the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening, and it’s not exactly soothing outside. As for me, I live a half-mile from the mall, so close I could hear the sirens from my deck. I grabbed my notebook and told my son I was heading to the mall.

My son was supposed to be there Sunday, actually. He works at a clothing store down the hall from the food court. My son was lucky, it turns out, to have finally caught COVID-19.

We are not OK

Word is starting to spread in the parking lot: It’s over. We’re hearing two people have been killed, but that’s not true. Four people have been killed, it turns out, including the shooter.

We’re getting the story wrong outside because police aren’t telling us anything, but folks out here seem to understand. If anybody was upset about the lack of information coming our way, I didn’t hear it. And I heard a lot of things, walking that parking lot.

I heard an announcement from Dave & Buster’s over the loudspeaker, asking customers to exit through the nearest mall entrance, then saw a Macy’s employee frantically asking a police officer if she can go back inside.

“I have employees in there,” she pleads but is told, nicely but firmly: Nobody is going back inside.

I heard a man telling the chaplain that his wife’s purse is inside, and her purse has medication for her and their son. The man’s name is Craig. He’s telling me it’s nothing urgent, not like insulin or anything.

“Just medicine for anxiety,” he says.

Anxiety medication sounds urgent to me right now, probably because mine is at home, a half-mile away. I’ll be taking it as soon as I get there.

Before I can leave, an officer is asking if I was inside during the shooting. No, I tell him, but my son works in there. I don’t mean it that way – he’s not in there right now – but the officer is thinking more clearly than I am, and calmly gives me information he thinks I need.

“We’re about to get all the people inside and put them on buses,” he tells me. “You know where the Ashley’s Furniture store is?”

I’m nodding, absently.

“We’re taking them there. You might want to head that way.”

Honestly, I want to head home and hug my son. Five days ago when he told me he had COVID, that was discouraging. We’re both vaccinated, so it wasn’t scary, just discouraging. Only now, five days later, with our national nightmare coming to the Greenwood Park Mall, down the hall from the clothes store where he was supposed to work Sunday, I’m thrilled he has COVID. Thrilled he’s home.

Ricky and Katrina’s son? I don’t know. I hope he was home later Sunday night. I hope it’s true, what I was telling them, that I’m sure their son is fine. Police officers, I’m telling them, tend to shut down communication in the immediate aftermath of an active shooter, not wanting a flurry of misinformation from confused or even hysterical witnesses to reach the outside world and cause unnecessary panic.

That last part – about communication being shut down after a shooting – I know for a fact. I’ve read a lot about active shootings in America. I’ve read too much.

Three of them in four years in greater Indianapolis alone. Why this keeps happening is a matter of debate, but I’m not interested in that now, here in the parking lot.

For now I need to get home to my son, grateful he called in sick on Sunday, grateful he’s not here in the parking lot to see parents waiting for a phone call from a son inside, to hear kids crying, to watch ambulances arriving. Grateful also to the clergy and police officers in the parking lot, going from group to group, person to person, asking if we’re OK.

We are not OK. We are watching police officers go back inside the mall, wearing bulletproof vests and carrying what looks to be AR-15-type guns. Nobody is OK. But we know what the clergy and the kindly officers are doing when they ask, so this is what people outside the Greenwood Park Mall, including myself, kept saying:

“We’re OK. Thank you for being here.”

Last I saw of Ricky and Katrina Marqua, they were still standing outside the entrance to the food court, staring at Ricky’s phone, wondering why the damn thing won’t ring.

Find IndyStar columnist Gregg Doyel on Twitter at@GreggDoyelStar or at www.facebook.com/greggdoyelstar.

More: Join the text conversation with sports columnist Gregg Doyel for insights, reader questions and Doyel's peeks behind the curtain.

Comments / 15

John Stark
3d ago

Just be glad a good guy with a gun stopped the bad guy or it would have been a lot worse. This is why good citizens need to be armed.

Reply(3)
24
Hunter Crackhead Biden
3d ago

This story will go away quickly since a good guy with a gun ended it! Always always carry!

Reply(1)
10
Dandy
2d ago

This happened in the early 90s when I worked at LS Ayres. No one was hurt thankfully but it was very scary. People we’re running for their lives screaming. I hid in the juniors dressing room. This is not a new thing. Every time you leave your home, you put yourself at risk. It’s a dangerous world. Be safe everyone ❤️

Reply
2
Related
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Greenwood Park Mall Gunman Identified

The gunman who shot and killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday has been identified. Fox 59 says the man, 20-year-old Johnathan Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood, entered the mall with two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He went into a mall restroom shortly before 5:00 Sunday afternoon.
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#The Mall#Sporting Goods#Fedex Ground
WGN News

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Autopsy report released in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is releasing details in its investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office released details from the autopsy reports. In the report, the coroner said the shooter sustained eight gunshot wounds. The report detailed that the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman […]
GREENWOOD, IN
13abc.com

UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Doctor's attorney: Indiana AG's comments about 10-year-old's abortion 'incited people'. Kathleen DeLaney, the attorney for a Indianapolis doctor who gave a pregnant 10-year-old an abortion, said the doctor has been caught up in a 'firestorm.'. COVID scars for sickest survivors, families. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. While more than 1...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dies after motorcycle, pickup collision in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind.(WISH) — A person is dead after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in Greenwood, according to the Greenwood Police Department. The crash happened near Country Line and Graham roads at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The motorcycle was traveling east. As the motorcyclist attempted to pass a vehicle by crossing the center of the westbound lane, the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck that was traveling west, according to Greenwood police.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigating possible online posts from mall shooter containing Nazi imagery

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating to find out if online posts being attributed to the Greenwood mall shooter were made by him. Screenshots taken from the controversial website 4chan are being attributed to 20-year-old Johnathan Sapirman, a man who fatally shot three people at Greenwood Park Mall before being shot and killed by Elisjsha “Eli” Dicken, an armed civilian who was at the mall with his girlfriend. Dicken fired 10 shots at Sapirman, striking him eight times. Dicken, 22, has been lauded as a hero for stopping the shooting. Dicken began firing at Sapirman 15 seconds after the rampage began. Police said Dicken was “proficient” and “very tactically sound” in his shooting.
GREENWOOD, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy