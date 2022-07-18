ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk County Health Department issues advisory against bathing at 47 beaches

By Press Release
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 3 days ago
Five beaches remain closed as of July 17. Due to heavy rainfall yesterday and rain forecast for Monday, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has issued an advisory against bathing at 47 beaches listed below. The advisory is based on the potential that bacteria is in excess of New York...

