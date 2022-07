Despite Americans across the nation challenging librarians for their material choices, Suffolk County libraries have dealt with few issues. According to the recent The New York Times article, “With Rising Book Bans, Librarians Have Come Under Attack,” librarians across the U.S. have found themselves on the front lines of book banning movements, often criticized publicly or on social media. Some have even quit their jobs or have been fired over debates about removing books from a library’s shelves.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO