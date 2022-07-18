ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From parks and beaches to buggy rides: A look at dog-friendly Michigan summer spots

By Rachel Greco, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
In May, just as Michigan's weather was warming, Ashley Kodet started searching for Lansing area spots where her parents could exercise their three dogs.

The couple had recently moved from Utah to Williamston and hadn't found many places where Chumbley, an old English sheepdog, Rider, a Black Lab, and Sophie, a Lab/terrier mix, could run off-leash, Kodet said.

"Come to find out there really are not that many options to let your dog off-leash, let your dog swim and stuff like that, within a reasonable distance of Williamston at least," she said.

So Kodet's parents have traveled to the west side of the state this summer, where dog-friendly beaches have been easier to find, she said.

For many people dogs are their "lifelong companions," Kodet said. "In order to give them the best life possible, like us as humans, we need to be able to exercise them and help them lead healthy lifestyles."

Dog owners invest time, money and effort to experience life with their pets, said Erin Ballinger, destinations editor for BringFido, an online pet-friendly travel directory that keeps an updated list of hotels, parks, beaches, bars and other places that accommodate dogs.

"They don't want to leave them at home," she said. "People really value their time off and the time that they get to spend with their furry family member."

With that in mind, here's a closer look at some dog-friendly summer spots in the Lansing area, and throughout Michigan.

Take your dog to the park, or a beach

It was a demand that convinced East Lansing officials to establish Northern Tail Dog Park off Abbot Road in 2007, said Wendy Wilmers Longpre, the city's assistant director of Parks, Recreation and Arts.

"We began to see a lot of use by off-leash dogs and that just told us there was a need in our community for this resource," she said.

Dog-friendly parks and beaches are favorite destinations for their owners, Ballinger said. Here are details on Northern Tail and some others:

Northern Tail Dog Park, located at 6400 Abbot Road in East Lansing, offers 2.5 acres dedicated to off-leash play. There's an area within the park for smaller dogs. Admission is free.

SoldanDog Park, located adjacent to Hawk Island Park at E. Cavanaugh Road in Lansing, includes 15 acres with trails, a pond, drinking fountains for dogs and their humans, and a free dog washing station. Area residents need to apply for an electronic pass card for entry into the park. To secure one they must show proof of a current dog license and rabies vaccination.

Norman F.Kruse Park, located at 3205 W. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon, sits along Lake Michigan. It offers nature trails, accessible dune walks and overlooks, a playground, basketball court, restrooms and picnic shelters. Dogs need to be leashed on the sand, Ballinger said.

Kirk Park DogBeach, located at 9791 Lakeshore Drive North in West Olive west of Grand Rapids, offers off-leash hours for dogs at its Lake Michigan beach through the end of September. Visitors can swim, play horseshoes, and picnic there.

Grab a drink with your favorite pup

Outdoor dining with your dog gained popularity during the pandemic, Ballinger said, and many eateries around the country welcomed it.

While it's always a good idea to call the bar or restaurant you're planning to visit ahead of time to make sure dogs are welcome on a patio or in a beer garden, here are a few places that allow them.

ConfluxCity Brewing Company, located at 110 N. Water St. in Portland, welcomes dogs to their beer garden, as long as they're on a leash, said Jim Hilligan, an owner. "We have a couple of bowls of water out there that anybody can fill up and have their dogs out there," he said. The business, which sits alongside the Grand River, brews its own beer, cider and seltzer on site.

EagleMonk Pub and Brewery, located at 4906 W. Mt. Hope Hwy. in Delta Township, has a dog-friendly beer garden too, said staffer Cam Stevens. The brewery's garden seats 100 people "so there's plenty of room for them to stretch their legs," he said. "It is 100% dog friendly with grass." The business brews its own beer and offers a wide selection of pizzas, paninis and salads.

The Pack Indoor Dog Park, located at 5205 W. River Dr. NE in Comstock Park, offers amenities for dogs and their humans. There's an off-leash indoor dog park along with a restaurant and bar. The business also offers dog daycare and classes. You can purchase a five-visit punch card for $34.

A dog-friendly river cruise or buggy ride

If you're an out-of-the-box dog owner looking for something unique to do with your pet, Ballinger has a few suggestions. How about a river boat tour or buggy ride with them?

Silver Lake Buggy Rentals, located at 8288 W. Hazel Road in Mears, rents two-seat or four-seat carts for off-road driving through mid-September and your dog is welcome, Ballinger said, though you'll both need eye protection while driving through the sand.

Bavarian Belle Riverboat, located at 925 S. Main St. in Frankenmuth, is dog-friendly, Ballinger said. The boat's upper deck is open air with a canopy. Pet owners can take their dogs onboard the Stern Driven Paddlewheel boat for a one-hour narrated tour of the area.

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

