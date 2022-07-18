Mississippi State AD John Cohen: Conference realignment not over 'by any stretch of the imagination'

This article is a result of a one-on-one interview Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen conducted with the Clarion Ledger on July 12. Discussions will be highlighted in a series of articles released in the weeks following the exclusive interview.

STARKVILLE — The college sports landscape has shifted significantly the last two summers. Last year, during SEC Media Days, news broke that Oklahoma and Texas would be leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC.

Nearly three weeks ago, the Big Ten followed suit when it announced it is snagging UCLA and USC from the Pac-12. The moves caught many off guard, but for those at the top such as Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen, conference realignment was the next step in the evolution of college athletics.

“It’s fluid. It’s affected really by everything – COVID, the economy, current social issues,” Cohen told the Clarion Ledger in an interview last week. “The surprise or shock factor certainly isn’t there when you sit in our chair.”

REALIGNMENT: Eight schools the SEC should consider if it wants to expand

Immediately following the Big Ten’s moves, conversation shifted to how other conferences would respond.

Would the SEC continue to add with the likes of Clemson and Miami in the heart of the debate? Would the Pac-12 and Big 12 continue to exist, or would the remaining member schools depart as well? Will the NCAA dissolve into two “super conferences” like the major professional sports?

To Cohen, the SEC doesn’t have to worry about the answers to the latter questions. With the conference’s plethora of success from football to Olympic sports, Cohen says the SEC can focus on itself and make moves not swayed by what the Big Ten or others do.

“You look at the level of competition within the framework of our league, we believe it's unmatched around the country,” Cohen said. “Obviously, Texas and Oklahoma enhance our league. But do I think (conference realignment) is over? No, I don't think it's over by any stretch of the imagination.”

The lone uncertainty to Cohen is the timeline of events. He knows the SEC won’t expand tomorrow, but how the conference will look in 50 years will be different.

As for the idea of only two conferences existing, Cohen is unsure of how resources factor into decisions.

Cohen played baseball at Mississippi State where he also served as the program’s coach before becoming athletic director. However, he spent part of his coaching career at Northwestern State, so he has seen how athletic departments outside the SEC function.

“You have those who are heavily resourced and those who are resourced at a lower level,” Cohen says. “Can they coexist, or does there require some separation? There already is some separation in terms of the conference alignments, but can they exist? I think that's a question that has to be answered for us to move forward.”

As it pertains to football, most of the nation’s elite programs reside in the SEC or Big Ten with the number growing. When those programs beat up on each other throughout a season, a four-team College Football Playoff would strip top teams with tougher schedules of championship opportunities.

The SEC owns two of the six teams (Alabama and Georgia) with multiple CFP appearances. Add in Oklahoma and potentially Clemson, the number doubles. But if those four were in the same conference, the current structure would have no feasible way for Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Oklahoma to make the field.

“If you look at the amount of participation in the CFP — which is the only postseason in terms of moving toward a national championship — versus the percentage of participation in the NCAA tournament for men's and women's basketball or baseball or softball,” Cohen says, “all of those kids are getting opportunities to compete for a national championship that in football doesn't exist.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.