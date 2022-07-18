Murfreesboro: Boro Juice Bar serves up superfood, smoothies (ask about the empanadas)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
Eating healthy on the go can be difficult. But a relatively new Murfreesboro shop is making it easier.

The Boro Juice Bar, 2089 Lascassas Pike, specializes in juices, smoothies, and fruit bowls.

You'll find ingredients like fresh fruit, granola, nut butter, yogurt, and a product called Blue Majik — a proprietary extract of spirulina, freshwater algae.

Marisol Lozoya and her husband first started business at that location in early 2020 with Boro Nutrition, selling Herbalife shakes and teas. Three months later, the pandemic brought everything to a grinding halt.

For two years they struggled with the concept. But in May, they changed the store's format and added food items to the menu.

Daily, Lozoya freshly prepares a blend of Blue Majik spirulina powder, bananas, and coconut used as a base in her bowls and smoothies.

"It has a lot of good benefits," Lozoya said.

The manufacturer claims Blue Majik helps joints, and provides energy and pain relief, among other health benefits.

Although I can't make any medical claims, I can tell you that The Boro bowl held my hunger at bay until late afternoon. And it was simply delicious — almost like eating ice cream topped with fruit.

The Boro Bowl is layered with acai berries, Blue Majik, honey oats, strawberries, bananas, blueberries and coconut, then drizzled with honey and almond butter.

Feed the Soul, Boro Juice Bar's other signature bowl, is similar to The Boro, but with the addition of dragon fruit, kiwi, and chia seeds.

You can also create your own bowl with a variety of fruits, oats, berries, seeds, and toppings.

A small is $9.50, but it's huge. The large is $12.50.

I also ordered The Sweet Treat yogurt parfait, which features bananas, granola and coconut drizzled with honey. This was good, but the bowl was much heartier and kept me feeling full until late afternoon.

Create your own smoothie with the same selection of fruits and toppings. I chose Oscar's Blue, made with almond milk, bananas, coconut, almond butter, and spirulina. Prices for those range from $7.50 to $9.50. Kid options are available, too.

Freshly prepared juices are available as well. Tropic Like It's Hot gives a little kick — to your taste buds and your body — with ginger, pineapple, orange, carrot, and turmeric.

If you're in the mood for something heartier, try one of the avocado or PB toasts.

Plan ahead for the weekend to pick up some of the Colombian empanadas delivered each Saturday. Call ahead if you plan to order a lot. Lozoya plans to eventually add more Colombian-style food to the menu.

Orders can be placed online at theborojuicebar.com and picked up in the shop. You can also follow on Facebook.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Keep up with restaurant news by joining Good Eats in the 'Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro Eats on TikTok.

