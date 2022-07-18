ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTSU Mondays: Find out how to attend college free; data science master's degree

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
Check out the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University.

Can you attend MTSU for free?

MTSU has launched an effort to help students navigate several scenarios and options that could eliminate, or greatly reduce, the cost of tuition.

Tuition and program services fees will not rise this coming academic year. A full-time, in-state undergraduate student taking 15 credit hours in both the fall and spring semesters will pay $7,704 in tuition and $1,888 in program service fees, for a total of $9,592 for the academic year.

Also, the state increased the amount of its Tennessee Education Lottery (HOPE) Scholarship, raising what it pays the eligible freshmen and sophomores to $4,500 a year while juniors and seniors will receive $5,700 a year. Students need a 21 on the ACT or must graduate with a 3.0 GPA, while meeting other state requirements, to qualify for these awards.

For HOPE-eligible students, the difference between MTSU’s tuition cost (about $5,100) and the scholarship payout could be mitigated by a variety and combination of means — including federal Pell Grant monies, last-chance academic scholarships from MTSU, and tuition discounts afforded to teachers and state employees.

Admissions recruiters and academic advisors are encouraging students to go to a new website, mtsu.edu/tuition-free/, and engage with an enrollment coordinator via a Zoom virtual portal. Coordinators will review various scenarios with students to determine eligibility.

New data science master's

Qiang Wu, director of MTSU’s new Data Science master’s program and professor, knows from his 10-plus years of teaching and research that data science solves real-world problems.

Having just graduated its first cohort of undergraduate degrees in the spring, MTSU has launched the new master’s program — the first cohort set to start this fall — to prepare them for this burgeoning and innovative industry.

Prospective students are not required to hold a data science-related degree to qualify: The minimum admission requirement is a bachelor’s degree and cumulative GPA of 2.75.

“Foundation courses will be available to help students with any skill gaps,” Wu said.

Creation of the master’s program along with the university’s already-existing graduate certificate, doctoral and year-old undergraduate data science programs, reflects the growing market demand for data science professionals.

The Bureau of Labor’s employment statistics project an increase in Tennessee’s data science-related employment growth greater than the national average, Wu said.

“With the (added) move-in of high-tech companies such as Amazon and Facebook to the Midstate, I believe 20% does not overestimate the data science career growth in the Nashville area in the next five to 10 years,” Wu said.

Amazon plans to add 5,000 new corporate/technology jobs with its downtown Nashville office set for completion in 2023. Facebook's data center facility in Gallatin is set to be operational in 2023 and hire 100 new employees.

Although spots in the inaugural cohort this fall are currently full, Wu encouraged students to apply up until theJuly 31 deadline to get on the waiting list or apply by the Dec. 31 deadline for spring 2023 admission.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

'We're going in:' Nashville police tells principals they would stop school shooters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department leadership let Metro school principals know they're ready in case the worst happens this school year. The reassurance comes after a scathing report saying police in Uvalde, Texas, showed "egregious poor decision making" during the school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, with police waiting more than an hour to engage the shooter.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville board approves historic marker for 'queen of the pin-ups' Bettie Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You probably know her name. You definitely know her famous look. A Metro board voted Monday to give a special honor to Nashville native Bettie Page, the 1950s pop culture icon model who's known as the queen of the pin-ups. The Metro Historical Commission voted unanimously to create a historic marker for Page. The marker is expected to be placed near Hume-Fogg Academic High School sometime late this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro’s Inaugural Hot Chicken Festival Winners

Congratulations to the winners of the Inaugural Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Contest. A big thanks to Franklin’s Fruit Tea as the presenting sponsor and making this awesome event happen!. Hottest Of The Hot – Creative Culinary Creations. Most Creative – Gramma’s Hands Sweetery. Best In The BORO...
MURFREESBORO, TN
