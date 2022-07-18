ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

‘Treehouse Master’ Pete Nelson once again teams up with Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg

By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago
The “Treehouse Master” strikes again in the Smokies.

Eight new treehouses are now open at Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek in Gatlinburg. The family friendly resort homes near the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were designed and crafted by famed treehouse builder Pete Nelson, known for his Animal Planet show “Treehouse Masters.”

Reservations for the new rentals opened July 1 at $550 per night. The original eight opened in 2020 and also were designed by Nelson.

“They're much larger. They have their own uniqueness when it comes to where the trees come up through the platforms,” Treehouse Grove co-owner Joseph Ayres told Knox News.

The resort wanted new treehouses that were friendly for families and pets, Ayres says. They range from two to four bedrooms. Most sleep up to 10 but one can sleep a family of 12 (with a pullout couch). They also feature larger screened in porches, hot tubs and personal fire pits.

“The cool thing about the new eight ones here (is that) it kind of feels like a cul-de-sac feel. … It gives you a little more privacy,” Ayres said. “This is gonna feel more like your own vacation home. It's a little more private.”

Visitors will get views of Mount LeConte and the Great Smoky Mountains. Part of the charm is to mingle with other treehouse enthusiasts through the resort layout, the hot tubs or the pet play area.

Ayres says the custom and thought-out designs sets Treehouse Grove apart and will keep families and visitors coming back.

“We want you to come and stay here and go, ‘Hey, this one looks really cool.’ Because you get to see it in person you go, ‘I want to stay there, next time.’ It kind of creates a sense of this is your resort for your vacation when you come to the Smokies.”

The resort opened amid the uncertainty of the pandemic but the owners have been thrilled by the response.

“One thing we've been pleasantly surprised with was, you know, Pete Nelson's following is much bigger than we were ever anticipating,” Ayres said. “But also, there's 12 million people that come to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Sometimes they're just looking for something a little different.”

When Ayres talked with Knox News in 2019 when the treehouse resort was in its first phase of construction, he said the common childhood of having a treehouse was the inspiration.

"A lot of us still have that kid feeling in us, and that never really dies,” he said at the time. That spirit will continue to run through Treehouse Grove as it looks toward the future."

Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek is located at 475 Norton Creek Road in Gatlinburg. Booking and other information can be found at treehouse-grove.com.

