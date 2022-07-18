ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Golf pro Alex Fourie is raising money for Ukrainian orphans through his love of golf

By Alberto Camargo, Knoxville News Sentinel
Alex Fourie loves spending his free time on the fairways, but for much of this year, his focus has been halfway across the world.

Fourie, 29, was born in the Cherkasy Oblast in central Ukraine without his right arm, due to what he believes was radiation in the water his mother drank as a result of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

An orphan from birth, Fourie was adopted by South African missionaries at age seven and grew up in Alabama. One of the first things he picked up in the United States was a golf club.

More than 20 years later, the Knoxville area golfer is using the game he loves to give back to children in a time of dire need.

Fourie will compete in the U.S. Adaptive Open, a championship for golfers with physical, visual and intellectual impairments, beginning Monday at the Pinehurst No. 6 course in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The 54-hole, stroke-play event features a 96-player field with golfers as young as 15 and old as 80.

Fourie hopes for a top-10 finish, but his main focus is to raise awareness of Single Hand Golf, his charity that is raising money to help relocate children from the same Cherkasy orphanage he lived in.

The financial support for Single Hand Golf has outgrown Fourie’s childhood orphanage, reaching other orphanages in the area to help those children to safety. Since launching in March, T-shirt sales have raised over $38,000, contributing to the relocation of over 300 orphans.

Mainstream news coverage of the conflict in Ukraine started to wane as the initial invasion dragged on, but Fourie maintained public interest in Single Hand Golf through transparency.

“I think we've been very vocal and very forthright about what the money is going towards,” Fourie said. “Being upfront and honest has helped build a relationship with people. Seeing pictures of orphans getting to safety is huge for people to know that their money is not getting wasted.”

Safety for the orphans means reaching the border in Romania to the west, several hundred miles away. Fourie said the ultimate goal is to find families abroad that are willing to adopt children.

Parties interested in adopting orphans have been plentiful, some even within Tennessee, though the selection of families has required more scrutiny.

“A lot of people have reached out to me, it's been really cool to see the outpouring of support for Ukraine,” Fourie said .”But you got to be very smart. There are a lot of people that want to adopt Ukrainian kids, but not everybody (has the means). You got to be careful of people.”

Fourie’s charity work hasn’t yet overtaken his day job selling roofs for Litespeed Construction, but he hopes one day he can pivot to teaching golf and raising funds full-time.

In the meantime, he will continue to play in as many golf tournaments as his schedule allows for with the mission of reaching more children in need of the same fortune that brought him to his first tee.

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe.

