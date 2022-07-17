ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

San Francisco Giants pick Tennessee baseball signee Reggie Crawford in 2022 MLB Draft

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4912pE_0gj7KhGb00

Tony Vitello didn't do his part.

Tennessee baseball signee Reggie Crawford was picked No. 30 by the San Francisco Giants in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday while Vitello was on air on MLB Network.

“I am happy for Reggie Crawford," Vitello said. "We rehearsed it. I told him if he goes while I am up here, I am supposed to throw my clipboard. He was coming to us through the transfer portal. He is a first-rounder.”

TRACKER: Tennessee baseball in 2022 MLB Draft tracker: Which UT Vols have been picked?

VOL PICKED: Houston Astros pick Tennessee baseball's Drew Gilbert in 2022 MLB Draft

Crawford committed to UT as a transfer from UConn. He hit .295 with a Big East-leading 13 homers and 62 RBIs in 2021. He also throws 100 mph as a left-handed pitcher. He had a 2.35 ERA in 7⅔ innings pitched in 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Crawford missed the 2022 season after having Tommy John surgery.

“I think this guy can do that for a while," Vitello said.

Vols outfielder Drew Gilbert was taken with the No. 28 pick by the Houston Astros .

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: San Francisco Giants pick Tennessee baseball signee Reggie Crawford in 2022 MLB Draft

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

Giants Draft pick once outhomered Barry Bonds

For years, it was impossible for big leaguers to outslug fearsome Giants legend Barry Bonds. San Francisco's newest draftee has already accomplished that … kind of. The Giants concluded the 2022 MLB Draft by selecting Ethan Long, an infielder from Arizona State University, with the 616th overall pick in the 20th round. Long is one of seven position players that San Francisco drafted on Day 3, reversing a trend from the first two days in which pitchers dominated the club's selections.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with 23-year-old Mac McClung. Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Knoxville, TN
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Joc takes funny jab at Dodgers fans ahead of All-Star Game

For the second time in his career, Joc Pederson is an All-Star. Once an All-Star for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, Pederson's follow-up trip to the Midsummer Classic will come in a Giants uniform at Dodger Stadium. Pederson has been booed by Dodgers fans since departing in 2021. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Warriors Have Reportedly Signed Notable Free Agent

The Golden State Warriors' backcourt might be even more explosive next season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the defending champions have agreed to a one-year deal with guard Mac McClung. McClung played for the Warriors in the Summer League, averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists per...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors giving big opportunity to former viral star

Several years after he first rose to prominence, one NBA player is getting his shot with the defending champions. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that guard Mac McClung has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. The deal is for a standard, non-guaranteed contract, not an Exhibit 10 deal. That is notable because it gives McClung a chance to make the Warriors roster out of training camp, Charania adds.
NBA
GQMagazine

The Last Licks of Pablo Sandoval, Baseball's Kung Fu Panda

The stadium is only half full as Pablo Sandoval steps up to the plate. The seats near the field at the Estadio de Béisbol Monclova, home to Sandoval’s Acereros de Monclova, have no shade cover, so they often stay empty until the sun sets. As the Acereros social media manager explains it: “Have you ever played Super Mario Bros.? Remember that level where the sun’s trying to kill you? It’s like that.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Tony Vitello
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Significant Warriors Owner News

The Golden State Warriors ownership group has been hit with a $500,000 fine. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Warriors owner Joe Lacob has been fined half a million dollars for his recent comments on a podcast. Lacob reportedly spoke about how unfair the league's luxury tax rules are. "The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy