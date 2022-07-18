ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots Injury News

By Andrew Holleran
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New England Patriots are dealing with a concerning injury situation heading into the 2022 regular season. Patriots running back James White, who's entering his ninth NFL season, is still not 100...

Keith Sharpe
2d ago

James White I don’t know what kind of hip operation you had but I had a replacement and it took me three years to get back to what I consider normal with the money you have earned and hopefully you didn’t blow its not worth your health and possibly getting hurt worse I know you love the game and I love watching you play but think of your family and your self retire before you get worse playing you are one of the best in my book so good luck in what ever you decide to do

James White
