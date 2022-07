The St. Louis Cardinals have been without their primary catcher of the last 18 seasons since he landed on the Injured List June 17. Certainly, two decades of squatting behind the plate tens of thousands of times per season will take its toll on a catcher’s knees, so it was understandable that Yadier Molina was placed on the IL with right knee inflammation by the Cardinals over a month ago. With the injury bothering him for the last couple of months – which might help explain his poor performance at the plate – and cortisone injections not providing the necessary remedy, Molina was given some time off to heal.

