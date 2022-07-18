Sunday highlights from World Athletics Championships Oregon22 events

Kemba Nelson not disappointed with experience

Kemba Nelson’s world championships came to an end in the semifinals of the women’s 100 meters, and against a loaded lineup in her heat.

The former Oregon sprinter and school record-holder ran 11.25 to place sixth. Only the top two automatically advanced to Sunday night’s final.

“I don’t want to say disappointment because I don’t think I should be disappointed to make it to the semifinals of the world championships and in one of the hardest races in the championships,” she said. “I’m not happy either, so it’s a mixture of both.”

The Jamaican just ended her career with the Ducks in June with a second-place finish at the NCAA championships to Julien Alfred, who was in the same semifinal heat along with Jamaican Shericka Jackson, who won Olympic bronze in Tokyo; Olympic finalist Dina Asher-Smith from Great Britain; and former USC star Twanisha Terry.

A false start knocked Alfred out of race, and Jackson (10.84) and Asher-Smith (10.89) went 1-2.

“Most of my races going forward will be this loaded,” Nelson said. “I’m lucky to have experienced this this early in my career.”

Nelson didn’t lack confidence coming into her first global championship meet. She ran 10.88 in June to finish second at the Jamaican Trials and her training since was going well.

“Last week I was hitting PRs in practice,” she said. “I felt really good. I was really confident coming here, but just to do it on the day, that’s what matters most.”

— Chris Hansen

Oregon alum Jillian Weir finishes fifth in women’s hammer

American hammer throwers Brooke Andersen and Janee' Kassanavoid won gold and bronze medals, respectively, on Sunday, while former Duck Jillian Weir finished fifth in her first meet at Hayward Field since 2015.

Andersen won with a throw of 259 feet, ½ inch, more than 11 feet better than Canada's Camryn Rogers, who took silver at 247-9.

Kassanavoid took bronze with a mark of 245-7.

Weir, who didn’t make the finals of the Olympics last summer, threw 237-6 to break into the top five.

— Chris Hansen

Jamaica sweeps women's 100 meters

The women's 100-meter finals Sunday night featured the top five runners in the world.

The United States was looking to win and hold off a strong Jamaican team. But it was the Jamaicans that ended up making history.

Jamaica won the gold, silver and bronze in the event as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah finished first, second and third. Fraser-Pryce led the Jamaican sweep with a championship record time of 10.67, beating the mark of 10.70 set by Marion Jones in 1999.

Fraser-Pryce also became the first person to win five world titles in an individual running event and, at 35 years and 201 days old, breaking Justin Gatlin's record as the oldest world champion in an individual event.

Sunday marked the first-ever sweep in the women’s 100 at the World Championships and the first sweep for Jamaica at the Worlds.

Jackson also posted a personal best (10.73), while Thompson-Herah (10.81) said she was satisfied with the bronze after overcoming adversity early in the track season.

"To win my first title tonight as I never medaled before," Thompson-Herah said. "I had some bumps early in the season and I managed to still come out here and capture a medal. I'm happy, I'm grateful."

United States' Aleia Hobbs and Melissa Jefferson finished in sixth and eighth place. The United States and Jamaica have won 14 of the last 15 gold medals in this event, a streak broken only by Ukraine’s Zhanna Pintusevych-Blok in 2001.

"I'm grateful as today I ran one of my best races," Jackson said.

— Antwan Staley

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Sunday highlights from World Athletics Championships Oregon22 events