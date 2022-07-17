ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Cincinnati Reds pick Vanderbilt baseball signee Sal Stewart in 2022 MLB Draft

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDTx6_0gj7KBDT00

Vanderbilt baseball signee Sal Stewart was drafted in the first round, 32nd overall, by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

A third baseman from Florida, Stewart was considered to be an above average hitter with above average power, though potentially someone who would have to move to first base. He was the 28th-ranked player in the class by Perfect Game but considered more likely to be picked around the third round.

Stewart has until Aug. 1 to decide whether to sign, but the vast majority of players selected in the first round wind up signing. Losing him would be a big blow to a Vanderbilt team desperately in need of power bats. His selection came shortly after that of left-handed pitcher commitment Noah Schultz, who was drafted 26th overall by the White Sox.

DRAFT TRACKER:Tracking Vanderbilt baseball players, signees picked in the 2022 MLB Draft

KEEPING TALENT:Can Vanderbilt baseball keep top recruits after MLB Draft 2022? Here's what history shows

ROCKER TO TEXAS:Texas Rangers pick Kumar Rocker, former Vanderbilt baseball ace, at No. 3 in 2022 MLB Draft

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy