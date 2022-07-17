Cincinnati Reds pick Vanderbilt baseball signee Sal Stewart in 2022 MLB Draft

Vanderbilt baseball signee Sal Stewart was drafted in the first round, 32nd overall, by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

A third baseman from Florida, Stewart was considered to be an above average hitter with above average power, though potentially someone who would have to move to first base. He was the 28th-ranked player in the class by Perfect Game but considered more likely to be picked around the third round.

Stewart has until Aug. 1 to decide whether to sign, but the vast majority of players selected in the first round wind up signing. Losing him would be a big blow to a Vanderbilt team desperately in need of power bats. His selection came shortly after that of left-handed pitcher commitment Noah Schultz, who was drafted 26th overall by the White Sox.

