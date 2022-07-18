ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Planning to fly next summer? Make sure your ID is federally compliant, here's how

By Abby Bammerlin, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

More and more Ohioans are getting Real IDs over standard licenses. The IDs are federally compliant forms of identification and will soon be required for air travel.

So far about 48% of Ohio drivers have Real IDs, which is about 4.2 million people. Many are making the switch after the Transportation Security Administration announced after May 3, 2023 , standard driver's licenses and identification cards will no longer be accepted to fly.

In order to get a Real ID, Ohioans need to go in person to an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office and provide documents that show the following:

  • Full legal name
  • Date of Birth
  • Legal presence in the U.S.
  • Social Security number
  • Ohio street address - two documents from two different sources proving Ohio street addresses are required for proof of residency.
  • Proof of name change (if applicable)

Why an Ohio official recommends using the BMV website

Ohio Registar Charlie Norman recommends going to the BMV website before going to an office. The website has an interactive checklist applicants can use to decide which documents to bring in.

"We find that people who use that interactive checklist really have a better experience in person," Norman said. He said those who use the site come more prepared.

Applicants can also use the BMV's get in line online system to hold their place in line and limit their time spent at the office.

After approval, applicants will be given an Ohio Interim Identification form which law enforcement can verify if needed. The Real ID will be mailed in about seven to 10 business days.

The licenses don't cost applicants anything extra compared to the standard IDs.

Due to the documents required for the federally compliant IDs, applicants can't use the BMVs new online portal to request a Real ID. Instead, they must go in person to present their documents.

But Norman said after the first visit, Ohioans would be able to use the online portal to renew their Real IDs.

Real IDs almost 20 year in the making

The push for Real IDs came after Congress passed a bill in 2005 requiring federally compliant IDs for regulated purposes like air travel. Originally, Real IDs were recommended by the 9/11 Commission.

"That's something that states have been coming on board really since then," Norman said. "And you know, we're finally to a point where all 50 states are now issuing Real ID compliant driver's license."

The deadline for IDs to be compliant has been moved around multiple times over the years, most recently due to the pandemic .

"I'm told – and I don't know if that's true or not – but we're told by Homeland Security they will not be pushing this deadline back again," Norman said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Planning to fly next summer? Make sure your ID is federally compliant, here's how

Comments / 15

Linda Harding
2d ago

I have no reason for a "compliant' ID. I have been told not to fly because of a history of DVT blood clots. I find all the information they want to be intrusive and a privacy concern. Women need three identifying documents including marriage license and men don't have to show theirs.

Reply(1)
2
Earl Gray
2d ago

Why do have an I D. to fly.....I don't need one to vote...I'm just saying....in some states

Reply(1)
5
