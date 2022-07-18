Obituary: Myra Gail Henderson Hendrix

Myra Gail Henderson Hendrix, of Holly Pond, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on August 19, 1944, to William Emery and Doris Scott Henderson.

Myra worked in the office administration field for many years, and she was a member of Holly Pond First United Methodist Church. She liked flowers, and she also enjoyed reading. But what made Myra happiest was to talk! Myra could talk to anyone about anything. She loved to socialize and making a new friend brought her joy. As a lifetime resident of the Holly Pond area, Myra loved to share stories of the past and of the community she loved. She also loved to talk about her family and to hear about yours. Myra was a friend to many in our area, as well as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed very much by many people.

Ms. Hendrix is preceded in death by her parents; her brother: Larry Henderson; her daughter: Karen Boychi; and granddaughter: Lou Wisener.

She is survived by her daughter: Kristi Anders and her husband: Barney; grandchildren: Michael Boychi and wife Twee, Matthew Boychi, Jacob Walker, Dylon Boychi, Kendal Thornton and husband Daniel, Mason May and wife Alesha; and her great-grandchildren: Karen Boychi, Daniel Boychi, Karigan Thornton, Korbin Thornton, Kenna Thornton, Kinsley May, Champ Wisener, and Emma Wisener.

Friends are invited to join the family on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel from 3:00 p.m., until 4:30 p.m., for a time of visitation. A graveside service will be held at Holly Pond Cemetery at 5 p.m., on Tuesday. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to care for the Hendrix family.