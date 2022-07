NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a 29-year-old is in custody after a deadly stabbing following a domestic dispute in New Orleans East on Saturday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened on July 16 in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officers responding to the call reportedly found a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

