ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The 5 best Apple Watch models: Which is right for you?

ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're shopping for your first Apple Watch, you might not realize how many options you actually have. The Cupertino-based company has released several versions of its popular smartwatch over the years, so the best one for you will depend on your lifestyle and preferences -- whether you prioritize fitness, connectivity,...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount

Despite evidently offering plenty of room for discounts at their exorbitant prices, Apple's 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros haven't been marked down anywhere near as often (or as drastically) as the iPad Air (2020), iPad mini (2021), or even iPad Air (2022) in recent months. But now that a...
TECHNOLOGY
CBS News

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple iPad tablets

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 has the best deals on Apple iPad tablets. No need to head to the Apple store,...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 release date news: Here are the latest details

The iPhone 14 release date is swiftly approaching. We expect four new iPhone 14 models this year, and they will likely be available to pre-order in a matter of just a few months. Head below for full details on everything we know on the release date, the potential for delays, and more.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watches#Apple Products#Apple Watch Se#Apple Watch Series#Amazon
Phone Arena

Apple Watch helps find a rare but potentially fatal tumor and saves another life

The Apple Watch continues to save lives as every few weeks there is another story to pass along about how the timepiece gave its user a timely warning about something wrong with his or her body that needed a doctor's attention immediately. The device also calls for emergency help when it is needed. For example, if the user passes out and hits the floor, emergency services will be contacted.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Should you buy the iPhone 14?

Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly

Apple has a tight grip over which apps iPhone owners can use. iOS users can only download apps from the App Store. The company also takes a 30 percent commission from developers. Despite these measures - which many believe are unfair - that have seemingly been designed to keep users safe, many fraudulent apps are still there on Apple's official applications store.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Walmart
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
The Verge

The powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is at an all-time low

If you need something more powerful than the new M2-powered MacBook Air, last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is available on Amazon right now for its lowest price to date. Regularly $2,499.00, Amazon is selling the M1-powered model with a 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for $2,249 — a price Best Buy is currently matching. We were very impressed with the 16-inch machine, which offers a Mini LED display that the new MacBook Air lacks and fantastic performance that makes it the most powerful laptop we’ve ever tested for content creation and creative work. The laptop also boasts some of the longest battery life we’ve seen. Plus, the port selection is terrific; whereas the MacBook Air only allows for one external display, you can use the 16-inch MacBook Pro with three external displays and a 4K TV at the same time. Read our review.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's 2020 iPad Air drops to a crazy low price at Walmart on Prime Day eve

Best Buy is not the only major US retailer trying to steal Amazon's thunder right before the official start of this year's Prime Day celebration, and although Walmart is not using bombastic "Black Friday in July"-style labels to promote its own hot summer deals on some of the hottest gadgets out there, one sale in particular looks too good to ignore or put off.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Which Fitbit device is best for you in 2022?

If you’ve been thinking of buying a new fitness tracker, you have a wide selection of options to choose from. Fitbit, one of the top names in the fitness industry, alone has more than a dozen varieties to suit different needs. So how can you find the best Fitbit...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Apple Pay is attracting yet more negative attention

A lawsuit has been launched against Apple over the management of its popular mobile payments wallet, Apple Pay. Filed by Affinity Credit Union on behalf of itself and “all similarly situated payment card issuers”, the complaint (opens in new tab) alleges that Apple “coerces” iPhone users into adopting its own contactless payments solution.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

The latest iPad Mini is selling at a major discount

The best iPad deal during Prime Day was on the 2020 iPad Air, selling for $379 at Walmart ($220 off). But the newer, faster iPad Mini has taken its place with a $100 price drop at Best Buy that brings it down to $399.99. While you’re technically getting less tablet for your money — the Mini has an 8.3-inch screen compared to the Air’s 10.9-inch display — it features a slightly faster A15 Bionic chipset than what’s in the 2020 Air. It’s also similar in design, boasting a revamped look that includes slick, flat edges, a Touch ID-equipped power button, and a USB-C charging port. Read our review.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Hidden Apple Watch SE Deal at Amazon Saves You Up to $49

If you missed out on your opportunity to snag an Apple Watch SE deal during Prime Day, Amazon is giving you another opportunity to save on one right now. Today's deal drops the 40mm Apple Watch SE as low as $230, just $10 more than its Prime Day price, making now a great time to try one out. The discount comes courtesy of a direct $30 price drop, plus another $19 off at checkout -- so don't be fooled by the $249 list price at first glance. Similar stacked discounts are available across various Apple Watch SE configurations, so it's well worth taking a look to see if the model you prefer is on sale.
ELECTRONICS
Popculture

Amazon Rolling out Long-Awaited Update to Prime Video This Week

Amazon might have great shows on Prime Video like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but the app's interface has been terrible for years. Thankfully, that's about to change. The Internet giant announced plans to roll out a new interface over the course of this week. It's the biggest change for Prime Video in a decade.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy